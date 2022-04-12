Missouri S&T selected for ‘Americans and the Holocaust’ traveling exhibition

“The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle” is my favorite cartoon series. It was on network television from 1959 through 1964. Fortunately, it still lives on various television venues. R&B appeals to both kids and adults. Rocky is a flying squirrel, and Bullwinkle is a moose. Their nemeses are Boris Badenov and Natasha Fatale, spies for The Fearless Leader. The show also features the less-than-brilliant Dudley Do-Right of the Mounties and his archenemy Snidely Whiplash, and Fractured Fairy Tales, and Aesop & Son, both featuring alternate interpretations of those classics. Then there is Peabody’s Improbable History with a bespectacled, professorial, talking canine assisted by his pet boy, Sherman. The pair visit various famous past events and personages using the time-traveling device Peabody invented: the WABAC machine.

