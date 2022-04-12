ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

Power tool company expands, creating 100-plus jobs

By Alexandria Ng ang@scbiznews.com Print Story
Charleston Regional Business Journal
 1 day ago

Charleston County is making way for an influx of the development of lawn mowers, string trimmers, chainsaws and lawn tractors. Daye North America, an outdoor power equipment company founded in 2017, has completed its expansion in North Charleston, investing $3.5 million and opening doors for the creation of 131 new jobs...

charlestonbusiness.com

#Power Tools#Commerce
