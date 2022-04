Come out and support the York Public Schools Foundation as they host their 2022 “The Luck of the Draw” on Friday, April 1st with a chance to win $5,000, plus $300 in additional cash prizes! Cost is $50 per person/ticket. Doors at the Cornerstone Ag Event Center will open at 6 p.m. and the drawing begins at 6:30 p.m. Hors d’oeuvres catered by Chance’s ‘R’, and a cash bar will be available. Tickets are available at the YPS District Office, 402.362.6655 Opt.4, and North Printing Office & Supply.

YORK, NE ・ 26 DAYS AGO