ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Are These Old Weather Proverbs Actually True in South Dakota?

By Danny V
B102.7
B102.7
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Forecasts indicate that thunderstorms may roll through Sioux Falls tonight (Tuesday, April 12) High winds and damaging hail are also a possibility. It reminds me of an old weather proverb that says, "Six months from the first thunder of spring you'll find the first fall freeze." So, in the...

b1027.com

Comments / 0

Related
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Woman abducted in South Dakota found in North Dakota

(Edgeley, ND) -- A woman abducted in South Dakota has been found in North Dakota. The North Dakota State Highway Patrol says on Friday at around 10:32 p.m, authorities were made aware of an abduction that occurred in Brown County South Dakota. A 41-year-old female was taken from her mother’s residence in South Dakota by a suspect, later identified as 35-year-old Ryan Degroat.
EDGELEY, ND
KFYR-TV

South Dakota kidnapping suspect arrested in Edgeley, North Dakota

EDGELEY, N.D. (AP) — A South Dakota man was arrested near Edgeley early Saturday morning in connection with a suspected kidnapping, authorities said. Ryan Degroat is accused of abducting a 41-year-old woman from her mother’s home in Brown County, South Dakota. The incident was reported around 10:30 Friday night.
EDGELEY, ND
B102.7

Alert: 9 Wildfires Burning in South Dakota

High winds and dry conditions are sparking wildfires across South Dakota. The map above indicates the general area in which these fires are burning as of Thursday, April 14, 2022. A couple of notable fires include a 92-acre fire in Stanley County near Hayes, South Dakota, and a 9-acre fire...
ENVIRONMENT
B102.7

Best South Dakota Destinations To Avoid A Crowd

With the beauty of its 1.2 million acres, the Black Hills National Forest ranks as one of South Dakota's favorite places to visit, camp, hike, and vacation. Did you also know that the Black Hills is among the Top U.S. Destinations to Avoid Crowds? Hmmm, you can go ahead and scratch your head too. You won't be alone.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Minnesota State
City
Sioux Falls, SD
State
South Dakota State
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Dakota, Dixon by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Dakota; Dixon FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW AFTERNOON HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA...EXTREME NORTHEAST NEBRASKA...AND WEST CENTRAL IOWA * AFFECTED AREA...Iowa fire weather zones 020 and 031. Nebraska fire weather zones 013 and 014. South Dakota fire weather zones 050, 057, 058, 059, 060, 061, 063, 064, 065, 066, 068, 069, 070, and 071. * WIND...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
DAKOTA COUNTY, NE
B102.7

$1.1 Billion Coming To South Dakota For What?

Water. One of our most precious natural resources. We use it every day and always expect it to come out of the tap when needed. Just think for a moment about what we use water for. Then be thankful that our state is taking the necessary steps to ensure this resource continues to flow.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping#Temperature#Proverbs
B102.7

South Dakota Lottery/Powerball Easy Access Vending Machines

What do Skittles, gum, tampons, lottery tickets, and condoms have in common? You can get all of these items from a vending machine. With Saturday's Powerball jackpot drawing estimated at over $325 million, eager ticket buyers will once again have to be patient waiting in line. Or, you can locate...
LOTTERY
B102.7

See One Of South Dakota’s Busiest Intersections From The Air

41st Street in Sioux Falls is officially under construction and in two years the interchange of 41st Street and I-29 will look completely different than it does today. A cleaver diverging diamond interchange will replace the current antiquated and dangerous one. Traffic will move through the area at a more efficient pace and it will be a great thing.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
B102.7

The 6 Outdoor Public Pools And Spray Park In Sioux Falls

Summer in Sioux Falls is beautiful. But sometimes you need to cool off. Sioux Falls has some great outdoor public pools and a fun spray park in addition to the indoor Midco Aquatic Center. Sioux Falls' outdoor public pools are planning to be open for summer 2022, in the past,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

Sioux Falls Shocked After Donut Shop Secretly Closes

It is always refreshing to see individuals patronize local businesses and consistently offer their support, however it truly has been a challenging time for small business owners. Maintaining a thriving business has been rather difficult the past couple of years. Given the circumstances, it is certainly not at all unusual to discover that another popular Sioux Falls business has closed.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

Delicious: My Top 5 Favorite South Dakota-Made Foods

As I was slicing a piece of cheese off my block of Dimock Dairy Colby cheese and boiling a ring of Bluebird Locker German sausage on the stove, I started thinking, "What foods is South Dakota known for?'. Then I realized the state is known for some of my favorite...
TV SHOWS
B102.7

The Top 10 Best Places to Buy a House in South Dakota

Home prices in the U.S. are at an all-time high and show no signs of slowing down anytime soon. But that doesn't mean you can't find a bargain if you know where to look. According to Niche, the Mount Rushmore State has a number of towns where an affordable home is still a possibility. In fact, many of them are right here in the Sioux Empire.
REAL ESTATE
B102.7

B102.7

Sioux Falls, SD
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

B102.7 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy