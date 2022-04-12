ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian River County, FL

Indian River County Launches Text-to-911

By WQCS
wqcs.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIndian River County-April 12, 2022: The Indian River County Department of Emergency Services and Public Safety Dispatch office have launched a new Text-to-911 emergency service in cooperation with the four major wireless carriers – AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile....

www.wqcs.org

