The closer role continues to present a question that has yet to be answered for the Boston Red Sox, but there’s no denying Jake Diekman now is well-deserving of his shot. Diekman entered Sunday night’s game against the host Yankees in the ninth inning with the Red Sox clutching to a one-run lead and New York’s power-hitting trio — Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Joey Gallo — all getting their turn at the dish. The 35-year-old journeyman, who was signed by the Red Sox in mid-March, responded by sitting all three down on strikeouts.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO