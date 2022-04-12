ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Falls, IA

4.11.22 – Metro boys & girls soccer, golf and tennis results

By Cole Bair
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLast night in boys high school soccer involving Metro teams; Cedar Rapids Prairie stopped Waterloo East, 2-0. Last night in girls metro soccer: 3A 14th-ranked Cedar Falls shutout Marshalltown, 4-0. And 1A 8th-ranked Dike-New Hartford...

Eagle 102.3

Local and State-wide Fundraiser for Special Olympics Iowa

Grab a great lunch and help with Special Olympics Iowa. Wednesday, April 13th from 11am to 2pm, Texas Roadhouse in Dubuque will be holding its annual fundraising Luncheon which benefits Special Olympics Iowa. Enjoy a free pulled pork lunch, with sides and rolls; served by your local Law Enforcement. Simply leave a donation at your table when you are finished and 100% of that donation goes directly to Special Olympics Iowa. This event is not just in Dubuque though; you can do your part at surrounding Iowa Texas Roadhouse locations in Ames, Cedar Falls, Cedar Rapids, Coralville, Council Bluffs, Davenport, Sioux City, Urbandale, and West Des Moines.
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

A crowded transfer portal in college impacts boys basketball recruits

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Late into his junior season, all-state junior Traijan Sain does not have a single college scholarship offer. “Our generation especially the grade before me they were down feeding for scrubs that were just hanging down low,” said the Cedar Rapids Washington junior. Recruiting for...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
Daily Iowan

Iowa Heartlanders growing hockey in Johnson County

The Heartlanders, in their inaugural season, play their games at Xtream Arena in Coralville and are gaining popularity for the sport in the market. The first puck drop of the Iowa Heartlanders’ inaugural season was observed by thousands of spectators — 4,017 to be precise, not counting the players, the staff, or the folks who keep the Xtream Arena in Coralville up and running.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
KSNB Local4

Northwest boys soccer concedes one goal in loss to Scotus

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Northwest boys soccer hosted Columbus Scotus on Monday. A scoreless game at halftime, the Shamrocks notched a goal in the 71st minute courtesy of Blake Wemhoff. It was the first goal of his varsity career and it was enough to defeat the Vikings on their home grass, 1-0.
GRAND ISLAND, NE

