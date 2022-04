Islamic State lone wolf Ali Harbi Ali secretly plotted his murderous act of terrorism for many years despite being known to authorities, police said.The 26-year-old Londoner radicalised himself by consuming extremist material online before he stabbed Conservative MP Sir David Amess to death.Following his conviction, Detective Chief Superintendent Dominic Murphy, said Ali had been involved with the Prevent deradicalisation programme in 2014.He said: “By Ali’s own admission, and through our thorough investigation, we’ve identified that Ali was subject to Prevent in 2014.“He spent some time in Prevent and then came out of Prevent and by his own admission, carried on...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO