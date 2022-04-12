ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Will You Be Successful, or Just a Dreamer? Steve Jobs Said Your Answer to One Question Reveals the Answer

By Jeff Haden
Inc.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWork for someone else and your success (at least your professional success) is, in large part, outside your control. You can control how hard you work, how dedicated you are, how loyal you are. But you can't promote yourself. And you definitely can't give yourself a raise. That's just...

www.inc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inc.com

To Build a Successful Company, People Have to Be a Priority

Becoming an entrepreneur is easier and more advantageous than at any other time in human history. That's because we are living in the Digital Age, or what the World Economic Forum defines as the Fourth Industrial Revolution. I like to call it the Age of the Entrepreneur. New opportunities are...
ECONOMY
Inc.com

Are You an Introvert or an Extrovert? How to Know for Sure, Using Just One Question

It took me years to figure out the right answer to that question. For most of my life, I considered myself an extrovert. People told me I was a good communicator, I enjoyed spending time with others, and I was a pretty outgoing person. But once I started learning more about what extroversion (or extraversion) and introversion truly are, I came to a key realization:
CARL JUNG
Inc.com

What Gen Z Wants From Employers: Skip the Flexibility, Bring on the Career Mobility

Money talks, but for some employees, it isn't everything. In fact, some workers would be willing to take pay cuts for certain jobs that allow them career mobility. That's according to LinkedIn's most recent Workplace Confidence Survey, which polled about 5,000 workers in March. The survey shows that 40 percent of Gen Z employees would be most willing to take a pay cut of up to 5 percent of their current salary for a role that offered them a better chance of career growth--compared to 26 percent of the overall workforce.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walter Isaacson
Person
Steve Jobs
Inc.com

The CEO Who Fired 900 Employees Over Zoom Is Back, and Now He's Asking More to Quit

For Vishal Garg's online mortgage company, things haven't gotten any better. You might remember the story of Vishal Garg, the founder and CEO of mortgage lending company Better.com, even if you don't remember his name. In December, he gathered 900 of his employees on a Zoom meeting and told them they were being fired. Then, he told other employees that those who were terminated were basically stealing from the company because they weren't pulling their weight.
ECONOMY
biospace.com

How to Answer Salary Expectation Questions in Job Interviews

Learn how to answer the salary expectation question. One of the hardest questions to be asked during a job interview is the salary expectation question. You don’t want to say something too high and price yourself out of a job you need, but you also don't want to settle for less than you deserve. So how can you answer this mind-boggling question?
JOBS
Inc.com

Do These 3 Things To Catch, and Keep, Your Consumers' Attention

Throughout the Internet Age, we have witnessed a swift decline in the attention span of the average US consumer. What was once a mere 12-seconds in 2000, fell to 8-seconds by 2010, and most recently, it has been reported at an all-time low of 5 seconds. With each new technological advancement, our lives become more efficient and our patience further wanes, which begs the question: if we continue at this pace, will attention spans be completely non-existent by 2030?
ECONOMY
Inc.com

4 Methods to Help Your Company Become More Creative

Maintaining a creative culture within any organization is challenging. But making a sincere effort is worth it, because unsolved problems require new solutions. It's clearer than ever: Companies that do not innovate will soon die. Communications technology, social media, and the pandemic have all converged to create a perfect storm...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wendell Weeks#Hewlett Packard#Iphone
Inc.com

In 2 Words Twitter CEO Reveals Why Elon Musk Will Fuel Growth-Everybody Can Access It

Twitter announced that it will appoint Elon Musk to its board of directors following the news that Musk purchased 73.5 million shares of the social network, making him the platform's largest shareholder at 9.2%. While Musk is an active user on the platform, he is also notorious for his distaste toward it, and its policies and practices. But it's also what makes him an ideal for the board for one key reason, as Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal sums up perfectly with just two words.
BUSINESS
Apartment Therapy

5 Questions About Timing Your Move Perfectly, Answered

There’s no universe in which anyone would call the process of packing and moving “fun.” But there are definitely ways to make finding a place less stressful — and less financially painful. Here, three experts — Maurice Ortiz, director of operations at the rental service Apartment People, and Jan and Margi Hazlett, the mother-daughter broker team who run Hazlett Partners — give their advice on getting the best deals and setting up the smoothest transition between homes.
ECONOMY
Inc.com

These 4 Words Are a Sure Sign Your Team Has a Toxic Culture

If you manage people, one of your biggest challenges is motivating your team and keeping them focused on what's most important. It's a challenge because people are people and are sometimes easily distracted. As a leader, however, you need everyone contributing and working together towards what really matters. Of course,...
JOBS
Inc.com

HR Tech Helps SMBs Navigate the "Great Resignation"

Even before the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, it was clear that a foundational transformation was underway in the U.S. labor market. The pace of change has only accelerated over the past two years, leading up to what has been dubbed the “Great Resignation.” Small and midsize businesses (SMBs), which have always fought an uphill battle against larger organizations in the competition for the best employees, now face even more challenges. Advances in HR technology can help overcome them.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
Inc.com

3 New Ways to Make People Feel Appreciated

People like to feel appreciated by others. Sadly, the positive effect of being appreciated seems to be like a drug that loses its potency over time. In order for appreciation to keep people feeling great, leaders must keep coming up with new ways to deliver it. As I wrote in...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Inc.com

If You Strike Out Raising Money For Your Startup, You Have 3 Options

When you're not ready to give up, you'll need to rewrite, reinvent, or rethink your funding plan. It's the same cry for help I get about once a month and it's every founder's worst nightmare. You pour years into a business idea, then months into building the perfect pitch deck and a series of stressful investor meetings. Then at the end of it you're left with a smattering of well-wishes, a few vague invites to send follow-up emails, and a whole big bucket of rejection.
ECONOMY
Inc.com

Back in the Office? Here Are Three Rules to Keep the Peace

There are probably at least a dozen good reasons for folks to look forward to getting out of their houses, off the Zoom calls, and back to the office. But none will be more important than the long-awaited return to those time-honored and ritualistic "watercooler" conversations. These critical daily pipelines for the most current, direct and valuable dissemination of the gospel, gossip, and goings-on of any business are, without question, the most effective purveyors of connection, engagement and company culture ever invented. In most companies, more substantive and actionable information generally flows back and forth during such sessions than in any formally organized meetings -- where no one wants to be too outspoken, too woke or not woke enough, or too far ahead of the pack. Meetings these days make mainly for consensus, wasted time and mediocrity.
ECONOMY
Inc.com

3 Ways Leaders Can Reduce Burnout and Improve Retention for Their Hybrid Workers

The hybrid work landscape has introduced many benefits, including flex time and online tools that keep us connected. But through increased levels of online work, burnout and fatigue are still showing up for employees. According to over 2,500 U.S. employees surveyed for the fourth edition of Beamery's quarterly Talent Index,...
ECONOMY
Inc.com

5 Secrets to Creating A Marketing Funnel That Converts

When it comes to marketing funnels, there are a lot of things to consider. And depending on your product or service, the sales funnel can be rather lengthy which means that you need to put a lot of time and effort into crafting a sales funnel that keeps your customer engaged, educated and ultimately ready to convert. So today I wanted to share with you some tips on how to make the most out of your marketing funnel efforts.
ECONOMY
Inc.com

Is Your Company Ready for the Metaverse?

Reaching almost 2 billion active users, Facebook has the largest virtual community in the world. With its recently announced focus on creating a metaverse, Facebook, among others, is entering new territory. But most users have no idea what a metaverse is, or what the implications are for the future. In...
BUSINESS
Inc.com

This Serial Entrepreneur Discovered a Business Model With Massive Growth Potential: DIY Fencing and Railings

Robert Corrao, founder and CEO of My Fence & Railings 2 Go and CEO of Jan Fence, has spent his life in the fencing industry. His father started Jan Fence, a New Jersey-based fencing supplier and contractor, in 1955. Corrao took over in 1992, growing the business from a small operation in his dad's backyard to a leading distributor and installation business of vinyl, aluminum, chain link, and wood fences, with a four-acre yard, custom fabrication shops, and numerous installation crews.
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy