Newlyweds outbid 6 times as housing bubble could be brewing

Homebuyers have faced a tough proposition during the pandemic: Swallow rapid price increases and forgo typical steps like house inspections, or risk getting left out of the real estate market. Those dynamics have caused some observers to question whether the U.S. is repeating the housing bubble of the early 2000s, which led to a painful housing crash in 2006 and the Great Recession the following year.
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. More than any other demographic, millennials have been eschewing homeownership for years, with one in five members of the generation planning to rent forever. But if delaying buying a home was once a lifestyle choice, 2022’s strained housing market has turned it into a brutal reality.
Several ominous signs face the housing market. First, the average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage soared to a three-year high of 4.67% in the week ended March 31, according to housing agency Freddie Mac. That's up from 4.42% a week ago and 3.18% a year ago, To be sure, the rate is down from 6.4% in October 2007.
A HUGE new stimulus check could be hitting bank accounts in just a few months time. A payment worth $850 could be sent out to residents in Maine under a new proposal by the state's governor. If approved, the 'stimulus checks' could go out as soon as June. Gov. Janet...
Home prices have risen by record amounts in the past two years. Home prices nationwide rose 18.8% in December, compared with the same month in 2020, according to the carefully followed S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices. In three cities, the figure was above 25%: Phoenix (32.5%), Tampa (29.4%) and Miami (27.3%). In some smaller cities that […]
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told Congress earlier this month he favors upping rates in order to help rein in runaway inflation. In preparation of the first hike, which is expected today, financial markets are already pricing in higher mortgage rates. As of Friday, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 3.85%—up from 3.11% in December.
Both Rep. Liz Cheney and challenger Harriet Hageman broke their previous fundraising records in the first quarter of 2022, with Hageman surpassing the million-dollar mark and Cheney almost reaching $3 million. The Hageman campaign nearly tripled its fundraising from one quarter to the next: In the first quarter of this...
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Housing economists are concerned. As they see it, if home price growth doesn't slow down, it could ultimately put prices so far out of reach for homebuyers that the housing market overheats. They'd like to see the market return to normal rates of growth—not risk a housing bust.
Renters sitting out the most expensive homebuying market in decades are facing steep rising costs of their own. According to a new report from listing platform Realtor.com, the median rent in the 50 largest metro areas in the United States reached an all-time high of $1,792 in February, with overall rent prices climbing 17% over the past year.
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The booming housing market is facing its biggest test yet: rising mortgage rates. Last week, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate topped 4.67%—up from 3.11% in December....
Hopeful homebuyers looking to close the deal this spring should prepare for some serious competition. According to a new report from real estate brokerage Redfin, buyers are encountering more bidding wars than they have at any point since the beginning of the pandemic. In February, 68.8% of offers written by...
The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas warns that the housing market is showing “signs of a brewing US housing bubble.”. According to its report, the demand for homes will drastically outweigh the ones available for sale, ultimately driving the price up even more dramatically. This is often followed by “the bubble bursting,” which is a housing crash — the value of homes drastically drop, potentially contributing to a recession, similar to that of 2006.
After years of decreasing mortgage rates, buyers are now facing rates above 4% for the first time since before the coronavirus pandemic. While sub-3% rates were initially a boon for homebuyers and refinancers, higher rates could be a blessing in disguise for an overheated housing market. Since the start of...
Conventional wisdom says that buying a home is a good investment: It allows you to build wealth as the house appreciates and you aren't paying rent to a landlord. But even as home values climb to new highs, a growing portion of Americans aren’t convinced that buying is the right move.
After four months of steady increase, the average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage peaked at 4.91% on March 28, 2022 – the highest figure in over two years. The increase comes as the Federal Reserve began hiking interest rates, for the first time in three years, and scaling back its holdings of mortgage-backed securities. […]
We live in a world that is very divided. No one can seem to agree on anything. Marco Rubio presented a bill that would make Daylight Saving Time permanent yesterday (March 15, 2022). It's called the Sunshine Protection Act. Apparently, he's been pushing it for years. It passed in the Senate yesterday. Well, technically it wasn't voted on, but no one objected so technically it passed by unanimous consent.
Comments / 0