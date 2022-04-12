Newlyweds outbid 6 times as housing bubble could be brewing

The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas warns that the housing market is showing “signs of a brewing US housing bubble.”. According to its report, the demand for homes will drastically outweigh the ones available for sale, ultimately driving the price up even more dramatically. This is often followed by “the bubble bursting,” which is a housing crash — the value of homes drastically drop, potentially contributing to a recession, similar to that of 2006.

DALLAS, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO