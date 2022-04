EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify a suspect in a criminal trespassing auto case. Deputies say on Feb. 16, 2022, at between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. at Lindbergh Road and Schilling Avenue in unincorporated El Paso County. The victim’s rear passenger window was broken and purse was stolen near the Mount Herman trailhead. The victim’s credit cards were reportedly taken and used at multiple locations in the area, including King Soopers at 4:16 p.m., 7-Eleven at 4:29 p.m., Loaf-N-Jug at 4:36 p.m., and Subway at 4:41 p.m.

