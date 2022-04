The highest level of outdoor soccer in Stockton rose from the concrete in 2018, built on a foundation of homegrown talent and an ambition to showcase the city. "Our big thing with Stockton FC is just enhancing the experience of these boys," Chris Hernandez, president and coach of Stockton FC said on why he founded the club. "I don't want these boys having to experience soccer the way that I did."

STOCKTON, CA ・ 22 MINUTES AGO