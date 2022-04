Police in New York and Washington DC are now offering a $70,000 (£53,815) reward for information on the unidentified gunman who has shot five homeless people in the two cities.Homeless people in both cities have been told to seek shelter after a suspected serial killer killed two people and injured three in a series of shootings targeting rough sleepers over the past two weeks.On Monday, the New York Police Department (NYPD) said it and its DC counterpart had upped the total reward, posting a photo of the suspect being sought.NYPD boss Keechant L Sewell and DC police chief Robert...

HOMELESS ・ 29 DAYS AGO