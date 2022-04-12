ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Starbucks Workers Deserve a Raise

By Douglas A. McIntyre
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CZPB6_0f6nCtMX00 The New York Post reports that Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz said to a worker, “If you hate Starbucks so much, why don’t you go somewhere else?” Among other things, Schultz's return to Starbucks is meant to slow, if not stop, the effort by some employees to form a union. The process already has started, and started successfully. The coffee shop company faces the fact that tens of thousands of its workers could become unionized and challenge what members receive in pay and other benefits. Schultz cannot stop that. The lowest-paid Starbucks workers have a point about the level of their pay.

While Starbucks employees have good benefits, at least for people who have extremely low pay, the coffee company continues to offer wages that people can barely live on. Last year, Starbucks put its minimum hourly wage at $15. However, that may be due as much to a worker shortage as the desire for the company to pay its workers better. It remains among the lowest-paying companies in America .

Starbucks is immensely profitable, in part due to how little it pays its workers. And Schultz is a billionaire who has made most of his money from the rise in the company's stock.

In the most recently reported quarter, Starbucks had revenue of $8.1 billion, which was up 19% from the same period the year before. Net income was $816 million, or 31% higher.
ALSO READ: AT&T’s Grim Future
The argument of most companies that have retail workers is that they are "unskilled" and can be paid at low levels. However, that ignores the fact that people need a modest amount of money to live on.

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 2

Related
US News and World Report

10 Jobs That Hire Older Workers

The Great Resignation may bring good news for jobseekers over age 50: Many companies are actively seeking new workers and are willing to offer flexible, accommodating schedules. When making hiring decisions, many employers particularly value skills and experience, according to a 2021 AARP survey of human resources employees. Companies particularly value workers who are 50 or older for their professionalism and problem solving skills, the survey found.
JOBS
AOL Corp

Walmart plans to hire over 50,000 U.S. workers

(Adds details on hiring, U.S. job market) March 16 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc said on Wednesday it plans to hire more than 50,000 workers in the United States in the first quarter, as the U.S. retailer looks to bolster its fulfillment centers and stores. Walmart said the new hires would...
BUSINESS
KGW

Starbucks workers in Seattle become first to unionize on the West Coast

SEATTLE — Starbucks employees in the Capitol Hill neighborhood became the first to unionize in Seattle. Workers at the Broadway and Denny location also became the first to unionize on the West Coast. The store in the Capitol Hill neighborhood becomes the seventh in the country where employees have...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Howard Schultz
Mashed

Walmart Will Stop Selling This Long-Debated Product In Some Locations

Fast facts about smoking: The habit is on the decline and has been for some time, but the CDC estimates that 13 out of every 100 adults smoke cigarettes on a regular basis, which amounts to more than 30 million Americans. Here's where the stats get grim: Cigarette smoking continues to be the number-one "cause of preventable disease, disability, and death" in the U.S., leading to 480,000 deaths annually.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Popculture

Wendy's Reportedly Making a Change Customers Won't Like

Your next trip to Wendy's may leave a larger dent in your pocket. Amid ongoing inflation and rising chicken prices, the fan-favorite fast-food restaurant chain is reportedly planning to raise the prices of its menu items later in 2022. The reported planned price hike was revealed by Chief Financial Officer GP Plosch during the chain's fourth-quarter earnings call earlier in March.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Starbucks Workers#The New York Post#At T
GOBankingRates

Does KFC Accept SNAP EBT Cards?

Select Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipients who have a hankering for a bucket of finger lickin' good chicken can satisfy that craving by using their electronic benefit payment cards at...
RESTAURANTS
Joel Eisenberg

Fast Food Chains Closing Locations in 2022

KFC, Taco Bell, and Wendy’s logosKFC.com, TacoBell.com, Wendys.com. This article is free of bias, and is based on national statistics and accredited media reports. All listed facts within this article are fully-attributed to economic and media outlets, including QSRweb.com, KFC.com, National Restaurant News, SFGate.com, Fast Food Maven, RestaurantClicks.com, and The Hamtramck Review.
Joel Eisenberg

Popular Chain Stores Scheduled to Close in 2022

From Kroger and its family of companies to dozens of other venerable chains, the forecast for 2022 is mixed at best. This article is free of bias, and is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets: Kroger.com, LoveMoney.com, Wikipedia.org, MacroTrends.net, Fortune 500, and Offers.com.
LONG BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
Starbucks
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Costco Closings in 2022

Snopes disputed recent rumors, yet word of Costco closings are still widespread. This article is free of bias, and is based on national statistics and accredited media reports. All listed facts within this article are fully-attributed to economic and media outlets, including BusinessInsider.com, Investor.Costco.com, Snopes.com, Wikipedia.org, Investopedia.com, and Forbes.com.
Mashed

Costco Shoppers Are Running To Grab This Sectional Sofa

Costco may be a one-stop shop for grocery items, including those best-selling $5 rotisserie chickens and the retailer's most popular item: toilet paper. But Costco is so much more than just bulk groceries. You can also buy tires, get an eye exam, shop for life insurance, and even book that Hawaiian vacation you've always been dreaming about.
SHOPPING
Mashed

The Supermarket That Beat Aldi And Kroger In A Recent Survey

USA Today has published its annual list of the top 10 supermarket brands. After a group of experts narrowed the number of brands down to ten, readers had a 28-day period to vote for their favorite. Despite the coverage Mashed tends to give to Aldi, Kroger, and Trader Joe's, none of these made it to the number one spot. The most beloved brand for readers of USA Today is The Fresh Market — and for the second year in a row.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

109K+
Followers
68K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy