Cameron County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-13 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy; Inland...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-10 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other loose or lightweight outdoor objects. Extremely hazardous driving conditions can be expected, especially for motorists in high profile vehicles who should consider delaying travel. Target Area: East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines in some areas. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
COLFAX COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-16 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Okaloosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Alabama, Baldwin Coastal and Mobile Coastal Counties. In Florida, Santa Rosa Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal and Escambia Coastal Counties. * WHEN...Through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf breakers will also be elevated between 3 and 5 feet along coastal portions of Alabama and the western Florida panhandle through Thursday morning.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coastal Kenedy, Inland Kenedy by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 03:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-15 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Coastal Kenedy; Inland Kenedy DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Kenedy Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS
KENEDY COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Issaquena, Sharkey, Yazoo by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 16:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for northeastern Louisiana...and central, northwestern and west central Mississippi. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Issaquena; Sharkey; Yazoo A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN YAZOO...NORTH CENTRAL ISSAQUENA AND SHARKEY COUNTIES At 412 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fitler, or 11 miles southwest of Rolling Fork, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Rolling Fork around 430 PM CDT. Anguilla and Holly Bluff around 435 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Mayersville and Cary. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ISSAQUENA COUNTY, MS
County
Willacy County, TX
Hidalgo, TX
Cameron County, TX
Kenedy County, TX
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Crockett, Dyer, Gibson, Haywood, Lauderdale by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 16:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for western Tennessee. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Crockett; Dyer; Gibson; Haywood; Lauderdale A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT FOR CROCKETT...TIPTON...SOUTHEASTERN DYER...SOUTHWESTERN GIBSON LAUDERDALE AND HAYWOOD COUNTIES At 416 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Nutbush, or 9 miles east of Ripley, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Brownsville, Covington, Ripley, Munford, Brighton, Alamo, Bells, Halls, Nutbush, Forked Deer, Hillville, Chestnut Bluff, Belle Eagle, Holly Grove, Dixonville, Eaton, Dancyville, Ft Pillow, Tipton and Atoka. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CROCKETT COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 07:03:00 Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Rota; Saipan; Tinian HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CHST SATURDAY HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 10 to 12 feet today are peaking and should diminish to between 9 and 11 feet tonight and between 8 and 10 feet Friday. * WHERE...West facing reefs of Guam, Rota, Tinian and Saipan. * WHEN...Through Friday night. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...These west swells are being caused by fresh to strong monsoon flow and Typhoon Malakas.
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cleveland, Dallas, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 15:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 500 PM CDT for southeastern and southwestern Arkansas. A Tornado Watch also remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for southeastern Arkansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cleveland; Dallas; Jefferson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR CLEVELAND...SOUTHEASTERN DALLAS AND WESTERN JEFFERSON COUNTIES At 351 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Pine Bluff Arsenal to near Kedron to Kingsland, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Pine Bluff... Fordyce Rison... White Hall Kingsland... Cottondale Hebron... Pine Bluff Arsenal Kedron... Warbritton Mt Elba... Toledo Herbine... Sulphur Springs Sherrill... Pastoria Glenlake... Watson Chapel Ivan... Hardin This includes Interstate 530 between mile markers 24 and 46. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLEVELAND COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Carlisle, Fulton, Hickman by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 16:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-13 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carlisle; Fulton; Hickman THE TORNADO WARNING FOR CENTRAL FULTON...HICKMAN...SOUTHWESTERN CARLISLE AND SOUTHEASTERN MISSISSIPPI COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The tornado threat has diminished and the Tornado Warning has been cancelled. However, hail and damaging winds remain likely and a Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect for the area. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for western Kentucky.
CARLISLE COUNTY, KY
#Special Weather Statement#Coastal Willacy
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 14:51:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Sheridan Foothills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult. Areas of blowing snow will reduce visibility below half a mile at times. Drifting snow may bring rapidly changing road conditions. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 23:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-14 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since it takes longer to stop on slick roadways. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 PM PDT THURSDAY ABOVE 5500 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 5500 feet. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches, except 4 to 10 inches west of Highway 395. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 11 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A light dusting of snow is possible below 5500 feet, with lesser chances for daytime accumulation.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Big Horn, Northern Rosebud, Powder River by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 14:51:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Northern Big Horn; Northern Rosebud; Powder River; Southern Big Horn; Southern Rosebud; Treasure WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult. Areas of blowing snow will reduce visibility below half a mile at times. Drifting snow may bring rapidly changing road conditions. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
BIG HORN COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 07:03:00 Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Rota; Saipan; Tinian HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CHST SATURDAY HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 10 to 12 feet today are peaking and should diminish to between 9 and 11 feet tonight and between 8 and 10 feet Friday. * WHERE...West facing reefs of Guam, Rota, Tinian and Saipan. * WHEN...Through Friday night. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...These west swells are being caused by fresh to strong monsoon flow and Typhoon Malakas.
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 17:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Shelby FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas and West Tennessee, including the following counties, in East Arkansas, Crittenden. In West Tennessee, Shelby. * WHEN...Until 700 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying areas and street flooding with poor drainage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 349 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain will move into the area as thunderstorms move across the area. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Bartlett, Collierville, Germantown, West Memphis, Marion, Millington, Meeman Shelby Forest State Park, T O Fuller State Park, Cordova, Memphis, Lakeland, Arlington, Edmondson, Sunset, Anthonyville, Jericho, Frayser, Midtown Memphis, Downtown Memphis and Ellendale. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Clay by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Clay FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee, including the following areas, in East Arkansas, Clay, Craighead, Greene and Mississippi. In Southeast Missouri, Dunklin and Pemiscot. In West Tennessee, Benton TN, Carroll, Dyer, Gibson, Henry, Lake, Obion and Weakley. * WHEN...Until Midnight CDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CLAY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Beckham, Custer, Dewey, Ellis, Harper, Major, Roger Mills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are expected. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Beckham; Custer; Dewey; Ellis; Harper; Major; Roger Mills; Woods; Woodward CRITICAL TO EXTREME FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 10 PM CDT TUESDAY FOR STRONG WINDS, EXTREMELY LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND VERY DRY FUEL CONDITIONS FOR NORTHWESTERN AND WEST CENTRAL OKLAHOMA FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND VERY DRY FUEL CONDITIONS FOR NORTHWESTERN AND WEST CENTRAL OKLAHOMA A Red Flag Warning is in effect for late Tuesday morning through early Tuesday evening. And a Fire Weather Watch has also been issued for Wednesday afternoon and early evening. * THIS IS A PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION TUESDAY. * TIMING...Late Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening, and again Wednesday afternoon. * WINDS...Southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph on Tuesday. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph on Wednesday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 7 to 12 percent Tuesday. As low as 10 to 15 percent Wednesday. * TEMPERATURES...Highs in the lower and middle 90s Tuesday. Highs in the 60s on Wednesday. * FUELS: Dormant and extremely dry fuels will allow extreme fire behavior to develop.
BECKHAM COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Crowley County Including Ordway by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 14:58:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Crowley County Including Ordway; Eastern Las Animas County Including Pinon Canyon; Huerfano County Including Walsenburg; Kiowa County Including Eads; Otero County Including La Junta and Western Comanche Grasslands; Pueblo County Including Pueblo; Southern El Paso County Including Fort Carson and Colorado Springs; Western Las Animas County Including Trinidad and Thatcher Red Flag Warning remains in effect until 7 PM MDT today for strong winds and low humidity values for fire weather zones 224 and 226 through 237, which includes the San Luis Valley and all of the southeast plains Red Flag Warning has been issued from 11 AM to 7 PM MDT Thursday for strong winds and low humidity values for fire weather zones 224 and 226 through 237, which includes the San Luis Valley and all of the southeast plains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 227...228...229...230...231...232...233 AND 234 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 227...228...229... 230...231...232...233 AND 234 The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag Warning for strong winds and low humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM to 7 PM MDT Thursday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 227...228...229...230 231...232...233 and 234. * Winds...West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph will diminish this evening, with gusty west winds of 20 to 40 mph developing once again late Thursday morning through early Thursday evening. * Timing...Ending at 7 PM tonight and starting again Thursday from 11 AM to 7 PM MDT. * Relative Humidity...As low as 8 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pulaski by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 22:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 17:07:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. late tonight at 415 AM CDT. Target Area: Pulaski The National Weather Service in Springfield MO has issued a Flood Warning for the following river in Missouri Big Piney below Fort Leonard Wood -East Gate affecting Pulaski County. For the Big Piney River...including Fort Leonard Wood - East Gate Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Piney below Fort Leonard Wood - East Gate. * WHEN...From this evening to Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, flood waters affect the lower TA 250 Training Area and Highway J east of Fort Wood East Gage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 5.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this evening to a crest of 11.5 feet tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late Friday morning. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 11.5 feet on 01/06/2005. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Dunklin, Pemiscot by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 15:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Dunklin; Pemiscot FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee, including the following areas, in East Arkansas, Clay, Craighead, Greene and Mississippi. In Southeast Missouri, Dunklin and Pemiscot. In West Tennessee, Benton TN, Carroll, Dyer, Gibson, Henry, Lake, Obion and Weakley. * WHEN...Until Midnight CDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DUNKLIN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for East Carroll by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 16:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for northeastern Louisiana...and central, northwestern and west central Mississippi. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: East Carroll The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern East Carroll Parish in northeastern Louisiana Northwestern Yazoo County in central Mississippi Northwestern Issaquena County in west central Mississippi Sharkey County in west central Mississippi * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 404 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Fitler, or 7 miles northeast of Transylvania, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Onward around 415 PM CDT. Rolling Fork around 425 PM CDT. Anguilla and Holly Bluff around 435 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Mayersville and Cary. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
EAST CARROLL PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Barton, Chase, Ellsworth, Lincoln, Marion, McPherson, Rice by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Barton; Chase; Ellsworth; Lincoln; Marion; McPherson; Rice; Russell; Saline FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected. * WHERE...Russell, Lincoln, Barton, Ellsworth, Saline, Rice, McPherson, Marion and Chase Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BARTON COUNTY, KS

