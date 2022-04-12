Generous 5th Grader in NH Gives His Savings to Local Fire Department

DENVER (CBS4)– A new project is getting more attention to help those experiencing homelessness in the Denver metro area. The Volunteers of America Family Motel on West Colfax Avenue will undergo a major remodel and then reopen to serve families. (credit: CBS) The project is part of the RISE Denver bond program approved by voters. “This is an infrastructure investment and will serve, and helps our city have the wherewithal to serve families experiencing homelessness well into the future. Not just shelter but connecting people with case management support and eventually housing,” said Chief Denver Housing Officer Britta Fisher. (credit: CBS) This is the first time in 45 years Denver has used bond funding for projects to support housing programs for those without shelter.

DENVER, CO ・ 23 MINUTES AGO