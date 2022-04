SAN ANTONIO – Oscar De La Hoya has always viewed fighting in San Antonio as a rite of passage for the biggest stars at Golden Boy Promotions. It was among the reasons that the city was chosen for the anticipated ring return of Ryan Garcia following a 15-month hiatus. The 23-year-old lightweight didn’t get up in the moment, scoring an early knockdown en route to a twelve-round, unanimous decision win over Ghana’s Emmanuel Tagoe (32-1, 15KOs) in their DAZN main event Saturday evening at the famed Alamodome.

