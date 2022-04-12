Will Poulter opens up about intense training for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

There aren't many rules in the Fast & Furious franchise (especially when it comes to the science of physics), but one of the principals of the movie series seems to be that the cast of every sequel needs to be bigger than the one in the previous film. Justin Lin's Fast And Furious 10 is now very much in the process of living up to that promise, as the project has not only added Jason Momoa to the ensemble as a new villain, but The Suicide Squad's Daniela Melchior is apparently coming aboard as well.

