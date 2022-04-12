ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Poulter opens up about intense training for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

By Fay Watson
 1 day ago
Will Poulter is in the midst of production on James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. The movie stars him as Adam Warlock, who’s been described by Marvel as the "perfect being" thanks to his superhuman strength and agility. As a result, the role has required...

