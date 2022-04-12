ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Analyst claims PSVR 2 has been delayed to 2023

By Hirun Cryer
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The PlayStation VR 2 might launch in 2023, if one experienced analyst is to be believed. That analyst would be Ross Young, seen in the tweet just below, claiming that Sony has quietly delayed the PSVR 2 headset to launch at some point in 2023. It's worth bearing in mind that...

www.gamesradar.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

New PlayStation Plus Free Game Is One of the Most Popular Games of All Time

PlayStation -- in collaboration with Rockstar Games -- has made one of the most popular games of all time free for PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS5, but only for a limited time. If you don't have a membership to PS Plus, you can still download the game for free via a new seven-day free trial of the subscription service. As for the game, enjoyers of the hobby will need no introduction to it. This week, Rockstar Games released GTA 5 and GTA Online via PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Both can be purchased individually or together. That said, if you're a PS Plus subscriber, you need not pay for the latter because PlayStation has gone ahead and given it to subscribers as a free download. The catch here is that the free download -- which is available to redeem between now and June 14 -- is tied to your subscription. So, if your subscription lapses, you will lose the ability to play the game unless you renew or buy it outright.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS4 Players Just Got a Major Freebie

PS4 players just got a major freebie, courtesy of PlayStation and one of the most popular streaming subscription services on the Internet. So far, the freebie is exclusive to PS4 and the PS4 Pro, which means if you're on PS5, you're out of luck, though PS Plus subscribers on PS5 did just get one of the most popular games of all time for free. This new PS4 freebie doesn't require PS Plus though. If you haven't seen it already, for a limited time, all PS4 users can grab a limited-time subscription to Apple TV+ for free, no strings attached. That said, while there are barriers to entry, those who do take advantage of this offer will want to be diligent otherwise the free subscription may quickly turn into a reoccurring payment.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

PlayStation Finally Confirms What We All Suspected

The PlayStation brand has been under intense scrutiny for months now. Since last year, rumors have circulated surrounding the gaming giant's attempts at creating its very own equivalent to Xbox's monstrously successful Game Pass program. Since then, State of Play events have come and gone — and PlayStation added fuel to the rumors by phasing out PlayStation Now gift cards — but there has been no definitive sign of an upgraded subscription service from Sony. Until now.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS4 Stealth Release Surprises PlayStation Fans With Free Game

The PS4 has a new and free game out of nowhere, thanks to a surprise stealth release. The PS5 has been out for a couple of years now, yet the PS4 continues to get plenty of new games. In fact, most games releasing are still coming to the PS4, as the current-gen install base on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X still isn't large enough to warrant skipping out on the monster install size of the PS4 and Xbox One. In a couple more years, this will change, but for now, the PS4 is getting most new releases, and it's still even getting surprise releases like Bleach: Brave Souls, a free game on mobile and PC that has over 60 million downloads.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psvr#Playstation Vr#Sony Playstation#Vr Headset#Video Game#Psvr 2#Playstation#Valve
ComicBook

Xbox Reportedly Losing Another Exclusive to PS5 and PS4

A console exclusive that released on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One only a few months back seems like it will now be coming to PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. That game in question happens to be Nobody Saves the World, which is the latest release from indie developer Drinkbox Studios. And while Drinkbox itself hasn't announced that Nobody Saves the World will be coming to PlayStation just yet, a recent leak has indicated that the move should be happening pretty soon.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Controversial Xbox 360 Exclusive Free for Limited-Time

A controversial Xbox 360 game is free for a limited time for anyone on Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox One X, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X, no Xbox Live Gold required. During the Xbox 360, Xbox made and released some great games. In fact, the Xbox 360 era may be Xbox's best era to date, and this is represented by the fact that the Xbox 360 is Xbox's best-selling console ever, and by a substantial margin. It's possible the Xbox Series X will usurp this title, but for now, it's too early to make any definitive claims one way or another. Not everything Xbox did during this era worked out though. For example, while during the Xbox 360 era it created the likes of Gears of War, it also released games like Too Human, a game with not only a middling reputation but a controversial one. As you could probably guess, this is the free game in question.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

The Xbox Series X is currently available at Walmart

Walmart is once again selling the $499.99 Xbox Series X, so if you’ve not yet managed to land the next-gen console, now is your chance. Unlike previous restocks, this one isn’t just exclusive to members of the retailer’s premium subscription service, Walmart Plus, so everybody gets a shot.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
SONY
The Independent

Sony brings long-awaited feature to the PlayStation 5 in new update

Sony has announced new features for the PlayStation 4 and the PlayStation 5.Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) is planned to release on PS5 in the coming months, the company said in a blog post.For HDMI 2.1-compatible TVs and PC monitors, this will sync the refresh rate to the PS5’s output – which should improve the performance of the game by removing frame issues or screen tearing.“Gameplay in many PS5 titles feels smoother as scenes render instantly, graphics look crisper, and input lag is reduced”, Sony vice president Hideaki Nishino wrote, adding that this would be backwards comparable with games already released...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Epic Games launches Unreal Engine 5

Unreal Engine 5 is now available to download, Epic Games announced on Tuesday. The latest edition of the benchmark games development engine touts a new “fully dynamic global illumination” tool, plus a geometry system that allows creators to build games with “massive amounts of geometric detail.”. Epic...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Fans Report Digital Games Becoming Unplayable

PlayStation fans are reporting that some old digital games are no longer playable on older consoles. PlayStation has raised a number of concerns about how it will sustain its older platforms over the years. In 2021, Sony announced it would be closing down the PS Vita and PS3 PlayStation Stores, leading to a ton of backlash from players. Even though it's a platform that is now two generations old, many were concerned that there would be tons of games that essentially become lost to time. With how vocal fans were, Sony reversed the decision and confirmed that the stores would remain live for the foreseeable future.
VIDEO GAMES
makeuseof.com

Why the Matter Standard Has Been Delayed Until Late 2022

Smart home fans will have to wait a bit longer for Matter—a standard developed by big names like Google, Amazon, Apple, and others. According to The Verge, the standard is now expected to launch sometime this fall. It was originally scheduled to arrive in the summer. We’ll detail the...
TECHNOLOGY
9to5Mac

Apple-backed smart home standard Matter has been delayed yet again

The launch of the universal smart home standard Matter has been delayed yet again. This is the third delay since the standard – backed by Apple, Google, Samsung, Amazon, and others – was originally set to debut back in 2020. The standards organization behind Matter claims that this...
ELECTRONICS
epicstream.com

Ex PlayStation Boss Says No Call of Duty Xbox Exclusivity, But He's Wrong

In an interview with IGN, former PlayStation U.S. boss Jack Tretton talked about possible Call of Duty Xbox/PC exclusivity once Microsoft's acquisition of Activision-Blizzard. The former exec said he didn't think that was at all likely, which makes sense for him to say, but he's wrong. In this article, we'll explain why an ex PlayStation boss is wrong about Call of Duty Xbox exclusivity.
VIDEO GAMES
Engadget

Sega says its 'Super Game' project is actually multiple AAA titles

Sega has revealed more about its mysterious "Super Game" project, and it's more complex than you might have suspected. As VGC and Kotaku note, Sega executive VP Shuji Utsumi used an interview on its Japanese recruitment page to explain that Super Game is actually "several titles" in progress within the same framework. He and fellow leaders were shy on many details, but vowed that these would be blockbusters that ventured "beyond" the conventional game experience.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Where to buy the Xbox series X: Restock updates and how to find Microsoft’s next-gen console in stock

Update 13 April: The Xbox series X is in stock at Microsoft. The console is also available as part of a more expensive bundle from Currys (and some very limited branches of Argos). The Xbox All Access scheme is also available at Asda and 4gadgets.The Xbox series X stock situation is worsening. Though recent weeks have seen more and more retailers restock Microsoft’s next-generation console, supplies are dwindling once more. Argos is the latest online store to run out, with just a handful of branches now offering click and collect on a premium-priced controller bundle. Smyths Toys has also sold...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS4 Players Surprised With Free Gift

PS4 and PS4 Pro players have been surprised with a free gift. Unfortunately, if you're on PS5 -- or any other PlayStation console -- you're set to miss out on this freebie, as it requires a feature that is exclusive to the PS4 and PS4 Pro. Unfortunately, this free gift isn't a free game or a free subscription to PS Plus or anything substantial, but free is free. More specifically, and if you haven't already, you can currently redeem the Women Theme 2022, a free PS4 theme. And this is why the freebie doesn't extend to PS5, as PS5 doesn't have themes.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Rockstar insider says this San Andreas: Definitive Edition easter egg is definitely from GTA 6

An imagine from Grand Theft Auto 6 has reportedly been verified. Yesterday on April 6, the tweet just below from Matheusvictorbr, a self-proclaimed "passionate" Rockstar fan, surfaced online. The Twitter user claims they've been able to verify that the image seen below of a house is in fact from the forthcoming GTA 6, which Rockstar finally confirmed was in active development earlier this year in February.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Sony has invested $1 billion in Fortnite dev Epic Games

Sony has invested a further $1 billion into Fortnite maker Epic Games. As announced earlier today on the official Epic Games website (opens in new tab), Sony has invested a grand total of $1 billion into Epic Games. This was alongside another $1 billion from KIRKBI, the company behind Lego, meaning Epic Games has just received $2 billion in funding from two massive companies.
BUSINESS
GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

15K+
Followers
28K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy