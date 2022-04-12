ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, WV

Reynolds for Commissioner

By Ron Gregory
I would vote for some of my friends running for office despite their moderate to liberal

credentials.

I’ve mentioned that in a number of local races, some longtime Democrats are now running as Republicans.

It seems to me that the switcharooskis are often still committed liberals simply taking advantage of the new wave of GOP registrants at various county courthouses.

For example, if I was registered in Wayne County, I’d grab a ballot to vote for my buddy, former Democrat Delegate Doug Reynolds. This time, Reynolds is on the ballot as a Republican candidate for county commission.

Do I figure Reynolds is now on the same conservative page with me? Heavens no.

I figure he’s just one of many who, rather than seeing the light of conservative government, has now felt the heat instead.

But Reynolds will make one fine commissioner and I endorse him. Good things will happen with Reynolds in charge.

