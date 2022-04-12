Concord to host reentry simulation event

ATHENS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Concord University has announced a reentry simulation event to be held next week, on Tuesday, April 22, 2022.

Sponsored by the Concord Sociology Department, as well as the WV Reentry Councils, the simulation event is intended to provide a glimpse into life for those released from the correctional system. It is meant to bring to light many of the issues faced by formerly incarcerated individuals, which pertain to employment, family, housing, and supervision restrictions.

“It is estimated that 95 percent exit prison/jail and return home, often without adequate support and resources to help them experience successful transition to society, according to the WV Center on Budget & Policy (WVCBP State of Reentry and Barriers 2021,)” reads a statement released in promotion of the event.

“The National Inventor of Collateral Consequences of Conviction reports that in the state of West Virginia, there are 851 collateral consequences (barriers) to criminal conviction and 1900 at the federal level.”

The simulation, which will be held in two separate sessions, will be facilitated by Ben Sharp, Director of the WV Reentry Councils, and Ashley Lough from the United States Attorney’s Office.

The sessions will take place in the 3rd floor Ballroom area of the Jean & Jerry L. Beasley Student Center, and each session will have 30 participation slots available. The morning session will be held from 10am – 12pm, and the afternoon session will be held from 1:30pm – 3:30pm.

Sessions are open to the students and faculty of Concord University, as well as community members, and those involved locally with Reentry Councils.

Volunteers from Reentry Councils and other professions are encouraged to participate in the event. Those interested in participating in any capacity or looking for additional information can email lpace@concord.edu.

Event can also be found here, at the Concord University website.