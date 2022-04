Why Liam Hendriks isn't concerned after dramatic save originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Liam Hendriks was eager to get back onto the field after blowing two leads on Opening Day. Really, Hendriks is always eager to get on the field. But after sitting two days with that bad taste in his mouth it’s no secret that he’d want to get back on the mound and get back on track.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 21 HOURS AGO