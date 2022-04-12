ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hospice of Southern West Virginia to Host Community Event Highlighting Importance of National Healthcare Decisions Day

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
 1 day ago
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Hospice of Southern West Virginia (HSWV) announced today that it will host a community event highlighting the importance of National Healthcare Decisions Day. The HSWV sponsored event will take place on Thursday, April 14th from 10:00am to 6:00 p.m. at the Crossroads Mall in Mt. Hope.

The goal of this event is to assist members of the community in advance care planning. Advance care planning include completing an advance directive (also known as a living will) and appointing a healtcare power of attorney (someone to make healthcare decisions for you if you are unable to speak for yourself). Then, most importantly, sharing your decisions with your family and loved ones.

“Taking time to talk with your loved ones about the care you would, or would not, want is an important conversation for all of us to have. So many people put off having those conversations and then find themselves in a medical emergency where it may be too late to voice your wishes,” said Matt Miller, Social Services Coordinator of HSWV. “Ensuring your loved ones are aware of your wishes takes the burden of decision making off of them and gives them peace of mind in knowing they are making the decisions you would have made yourself.”

HSWV social workers will be at Crossroads to provie support for attendees, answer questions, and notarize advance directive documents.

