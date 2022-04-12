ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, NH

Behind the history of Mount Washington’s fabled 231-mph wind gust

By John Murphy,
AccuWeather
AccuWeather
 1 day ago

Nearly 100 years ago, on April 12, 1934, staff members perched in a tiny observatory atop one of the most extreme locations on Earth braved the dangerous elements to record one of the world’s most intense wind gusts.

Home to extreme subzero cold, thick fog and blizzard conditions, the highest mountain in the northeastern United States -- Mount Washington in New Hampshire -- is rather infamous for its erratic and ferocious weather.

And nearly 100 years ago, the full force of that fury was unleashed into a heightened state, generating record wind gusts at the summit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h0Zhy_0f6n6nqQ00

On April 10, 1934, staff at Mount Washington Observatory woke up to a cold but typical April day. A high of 36 degrees Fahrenheit was observed for the day with a low of 29 degrees.

Two storm systems were situated over the eastern part of the United States -- and both were heading toward Mount Washington and New England. One of the storm systems was located over the western Great Lakes and was tracking to the east, while another batch of energy was situated off the coast of North Carolina. Adding greater intensity, a large ridge of high pressure sat over eastern Canada and the northern Atlantic.

As the setup began to brew across the continent, the weather remained calm and quiet in New Hampshire. "April 10. A perfect day. Cloudless and calm. Hazy. Sun dogs at 5:30 p - a refraction phenomenon of no special importance," Mount Washington Observatory staff member Salvatore Pagliuca wrote in his logbook on April 11, 1934.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XZfco_0f6n6nqQ00

For the next 24 hours, high pressure continued to build, creating a blocking pattern over the Atlantic, which forced the energy from North Carolina to move to the northwest and combine with the storm in the Great Lakes. But at Mount Washington, conditions still remained mostly calm.

April 11 soon arrived as another quiet and clear day for Mount Washington, but the clear skies would become increasingly overrun by clouds by afternoon. Into the evening, fog was observed at the summit and obscured the mountain, quickly making the beautiful weather a distant memory. Thick ice began to form, with 1-foot-thick rime ice reported.

High pressure continued to build to the north and east of New Hampshire, with the low pressure gaining strength to the west. This resulted in an abnormally tight pressure gradient forming to the north and east of the storm system. The tighter the pressure gradient, the quicker air rushes from high to low pressure, resulting in higher winds.

Winds on the summit continued to strengthen into the night, reaching as high as 136 mph. That night, observatory staff member Wendell Stephenson volunteered to monitor conditions during the overnight hours. Pagliuca wrote in his logbook that the increasing wind was "to values never dreamed before."

The pressure gradient between the storm over the eastern Great Lakes and the Carolinas had grown extremely tight on the northeastern portion of the low pressure, creating abnormally strong southeast winds for Mount Washington. The pressure gradient is the difference in pressure between high and low pressure. When the pressure gradient strengthens and becomes tighter, wind speed increases.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24BdVl_0f6n6nqQ00

Stephenson woke up at 4 a.m. on April 12 after taking a short nap, noticing the strong winds sounded louder than before. He checked the anemometer and began to convert the reading to the true value. Stephenson found the average wind speed was 105 mph. Due to ice buildup, the instrument used to record wind was hampered and showed a lower value than Stephenson expected.

The winds were so strong that when Stephenson went to suit up and grab a wooden club to clear the ice, the pressure knocked him to the floor when he went to open the door. Stephenson had to then climb a ladder in the heavy winds to rid the instrument of the ice buildup.

"When winds start hitting 100 mph or greater, it's very difficult, not only to be able to stand, you can hardly even move and if you fall down, it's very difficult to get back up," Patrick Hummel, the park manager for Mount Washington State Park, told AccuWeather's Lincoln Riddle.

Luckily, the wind was to Stephenson's back, which helped him maintain his footing as he climbed the ladder. Stephenson was able to successfully clear the ice from the anemometer after dozens of blows with the club.

After clearing the ice, he went back inside to get a corrected wind speed measurement. After three tries, Stephenson had verified winds topping 150 mph. A continuous reading of the instrument would soon follow as the rarity of the storm became clear.

"I dropped all other activities and concentrated on observations. Everyone in the house was ‘mobilized’ as during a war attack and assigned a job. The instruments were watched continuously so that they may give a continuous and accurate record of the various meteorological elements at work. The anemometer was particularly watched," Pagliuca wrote in his logbook.

The anemometer used by Stephenson was heated and designed specifically for Mount Washington. The instrument was tested in a wind tunnel at the Guggenheim Aeronautical Laboratory of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

As morning turned to afternoon, the winds strengthened further and soon approached record territory. Winds of 220 mph were recorded just after 12 p.m., with some gusts even reaching 229 mph. At 1:21 p.m. that day, the highest reading of the day occurred.

"'Will they believe it?' was our first thought. I felt then the full responsibility of that startling measurement. Was my timing correct? Was the method OK? Was the calibration curve right? Was the stopwatch accurate?" wrote Pagliuca.

An astounding, 231-mph wind gust out of the southeast was recorded by the observation staff, becoming the highest natural surface wind velocity ever recorded from an anemometer, according to Mount Washington Observatory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ewtas_0f6n6nqQ00

The strong winds would last into the evening, not letting up until the storm moved north and began to weaken. By the next day, it was already over, and high temperatures rose into the 50s for the next couple of days.

The National Weather Bureau, which preceded the National Weather Service, ran a number of tests on the anemometer that recorded the 231-mph wind gust, eventually verifying the reading.

The observatory conducts wind research for a number of reasons, including to better understand how climate and the atmosphere affect ecosystems in the area as well as for commercial purposes. The observatory partners with some businesses to conduct tests on consumer goods ranging from windows to skincare products.

This high wind record would remain for over 60 years, eventually exceeded by a 253-mph wind gust that was reported in Barrow Island, Australia, during Tropical Cyclone Olivia in 1996. That measurement set a record that still stands today for the fastest wind speed ever recorded on the planet.

However, both the Australia reading and a 302-mph wind gust measured by Doppler radar in a tornado in 1996 were done by remote instruments, leaving the reading from Mount Washington as the highest surface wind speed ever observed by a human to this day. Excluding the Australia reading also leaves Mount Washington's 231-mph wind gust the top gust in the Northern and Western hemispheres, according to the World Meteorological Organization.

"The fact that the 1934 Observatory crew could accurately measure a wind of this magnitude, during a period of very heavy glaze icing, is a tribute to their planning and engineering acumen, as well as their commitment to establishing and maintaining this remote scientific outpost," Mount Washington Observatory said in an article.

For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch the AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeather Now is now available on your preferred streaming platform.

Comments / 0

Related
AccuWeather

20-foot snowdrifts possible as blizzard bears down on northern US

Winter ended weeks ago, but blizzard warnings were in effect early this week for parts of three states across the northern Plains as AccuWeather forecasters warned that a "storm of the century" could unfold across the region. Elsewhere, winter storm warnings and watches dotted the weather map across the northern tier of the United States as a storm system, which came ashore in the Pacific Northwest, was tracking eastward.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Washington, NH
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

Why the Big One could be even BIGGER! Slow-moving central section of 800-mile long San Andreas Fault in California could play host to much larger earthquakes than previously thought, study shows

A slow-moving central section of the 800-mile San Andreas Fault line in California could play host to much larger earthquakes than previously thought, according to a new study. Situated between Parkfield and Hollister, the section undergoes aseismic fault, with two sides of the fault moving imperceptibly slowly, releasing stress over...
ENVIRONMENT
Click2Houston.com

Where is Tornado Alley now?

For decades we’ve heard of Tornado Alley, running from North Texas across Oklahoma and Kansas across the corn belt to Minnesota. The central United States is where, geographically, warm and moist Gulf air has met cold air off the Rockies to set up the perfect tornado recipe: warm air below, cold air above, spinning winds from several directions at the surface of the Earth with faster winds above. That recipe more and more is moving East. Already this morning (around 4:20 a.m.) a destructive tornado tore through Springfield, Arkansas. Here’s ExactTrack radar:
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Philo
Daily Mail

Look up tonight! The Northern Lights could be visible as far south as EDINBURGH following a giant 'cannibal' solar eruption that is barrelling towards us at 1.8 MILLION miles/hour

The Northern Lights are more commonly associated with putting on a show in the Arctic Circle. But tonight the spectacular natural phenomenon could be visible as far south as Edinburgh because of a giant 'cannibal' solar eruption that is barrelling towards Earth at 1.8 million miles/hour. The Met Office's Space...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Tourist dies after falling off raft on Grand Canyon rapids tour

A 68-year-old woman died after falling into the water during a whitewater rafting trip in the Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona. Mary Kelley from Steamboat Springs, Colorado, fell into the water on Thursday morning on the ninth day of her boat journey near Hance Rapid on the Colorado River, according to the National Park Service.Others in the group she was travelling with managed to get her out of the water. She was unresponsive and CPR was performed until emergency services got to the scene. Park officials were alerted that CPR was in progress at around 11.18am on 24...
ACCIDENTS
Syracuse.com

Small earthquake rumbles in Upstate New York

A minor earthquake has been recorded in Upstate New York. The U.S. Geological Survey said a 2.6-magnitude quake struck about 3 miles outside of Warsaw, N.Y., at 11:11 a.m. Tuesday. At least 58 people reported feeling the rumble. According to WHEC, such a small earthquake can be felt by people,...
WARSAW, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Speed#Wind Gust#West Wind#Wind Tunnel#Extreme Weather
OutThere Colorado

19 stuck semis shut down interstate as snow moves through Colorado

As a storm continues to hit parts of Colorado, some travelers ran into issues due to road closures. One closure that was particularly bad was one that took place on I-70 in the Floyd Hill area, near Golden, when a reported 19 semis got stuck in eastbound lanes during the early hours of the Thursday commute. While this closure has since been cleared, another closure has popped up on I-25 near Trinidad due to adverse conditions.
COLORADO STATE
LiveScience

San Andreas Fault's creeping section could unleash large earthquakes

The middle section of the San Andreas Fault may have the capacity to host larger earthquakes than previously believed. Between the towns of Parkfield and Hollister, the famous California fault undergoes something called aseismic creep. Instead of building up strain and then slipping in one earth-rattling moment, the two sections of fault move imperceptibly, releasing stress without causing large quakes. But looking back millions of years in time, researchers have found that this section of fault may have experienced earthquakes of magnitude 7 and higher. That is larger than the magnitude-6.9 Loma Prieta temblor that killed 63 people in the Bay Area in 1989.
SAN ANDREAS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
AccuWeather

Severe weather outbreak looms for hard-hit South

An expansive and potent storm is taking aim at the southern United States, AccuWeather forecasters say. The storm system is predicted to sweep across the nation this week, bringing wintry impacts to the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes and all facets of severe weather to the South Central and Southeastern states.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

AccuWeather

48K+
Followers
1K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

AccuWeather delivers award-winning weather forecast insights, from our experts to audiences around the world.

 http://accuweather.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy