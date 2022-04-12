ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Self-Driving Taxi Speeds Off From Traffic Stop

iheart.com
 1 day ago

Police in San Francisco are weighing what they might have done differently when an officer pulled over...

kisscleveland.iheart.com

WMDT.com

Attempted traffic stop for speeding leads to pursuit, discovery of drugs

MILLSBORO, Del. – A police pursuit Sunday night landed a Seaford woman behind bars. Just before 9 p.m., Delaware State Police say troopers saw a Ford F-150 traveling eastbound on Hardscrabble Road, in the area of Shiloh Church Road, over the posted speed limit. The trooper tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver failed to stop and led police on a chase.
SEAFORD, DE
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
California Crime & Safety
KION News Channel 5/46

San Jose Police officer passes overnight

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The San Jose Police Department announced the sudden death of a San Jose Police Officer. Officer DeJon Packer passed Sunday night only a year after graduating from the police academy. "He was beloved by the San Jose community and was a celebrated former SJSU football player," said the San Jose Police The post San Jose Police officer passes overnight appeared first on KION546.
SAN JOSE, CA
FOX40

Convicted felon under CA’s ‘three strikes’ law granted parole release

MODESTO, Calif (KTXL) — A convicted felon who was previously sentenced under California’s “three strikes” law was granted his release on parole earlier this month. In a March 1 hearing at Valley State Prison in Chowchilla, the State Board of Parole Hearings granted parole for Isabello Joe Rivera, 66, of Patterson, the Office of Stanislaus […]
PATTERSON, CA
#Driving#Taxi#Chevy#Sfpd
KRON4 News

1 dead from 3-alarm San Jose fire, another injured

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Firefighters responded to a 3-alarm structure fire on the 1000 block of Wilsham Drive Sunday morning, officials say. San Jose Fire Department tweeted about the incident at 11:11 a.m. Crews are currently on sight attempting to control the fire. A person has been transported for burn injuries sustained from the […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

2 bodies found in car parked near Highway 101 in San Rafael

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol responded Sunday morning to a report of a vehicle on St. Vincent Drive with two bodies inside. CHP officers were dispatched to a private road on Caltrans property north of the Marinwood U.S. Highway 101 off-ramp. The Marin County Sheriff's Department was...
SAN RAFAEL, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Oakland Police Identify 3 Homicide Suspects, Detail Charges in Kevin Nishita Slaying

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police in Oakland on Thursday provided an update on their investigation into the Nov. 24 shooting death of TV news security guard and former police officer Kevin Nishita, identifying the three suspects in the case, including one suspect who remains at large. Oakland Police Chief LeRonne L. Armstrong said that the first suspect, 25-year-old San Francisco resident Shadihia Mitchell, was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals and San Francisco police on Wednesday. The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office has charged him with homicide. ALSO READ: Charging Documents for Suspects in Kevin Nishita Slaying Armstrong went on to say the...
OAKLAND, CA
NewsBreak
NBC Bay Area

Longtime Bay Area News Anchor Frank Somerville Charged With DUI

Former KTVU news anchor Frank Somerville was charged earlier this week with driving under the influence following an arrest in late December in Oakland, Alameda County prosecutors and police said. Somerville, now 64, was arrested at 8:30 p.m. Dec. 30 in the 2200 block of Broadway following a collision between...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Missing Mill Valley Woman Found Dead In Her Car

MILL VALLEY (CBS SF) — An intense search for a missing Mill Valley woman has ended with the grim discovery of her body inside her car in a heavily wooded area of Kentfield. The Marin County Coroner’s Office said the body of 62-year-old Jennifer Aranson was discovered on Tuesday by a search team in the 200 block of S. Ridgewood Road. She had no traumatic injuries indicating she had been in a vehicle collision or was the victim of foul play. A forensic postmortem examination with toxicology testing was being completed Wednesday. The cause and manner of death will be pending the conclusion of the investigations being completed by the Marin County Sheriff’s Office, Mill Valley Police Department and the Marin County Sheriff’s Office – Coroner Division. No further information will be released by the Coroner Division at this time, as this is an active and ongoing investigation. She was last heard from on Sunday afternoon and thought to be possibly using a trail on Mount Tamalpais somewhere between W. Blithedale Avenue in Mill Valley and Madrone Avenue in Larkspur.
MILL VALLEY, CA
KRON4 News

Antioch car does ‘donuts’ in parking lot, gets towed

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Antioch police towed a car after causing a public disturbance in a parking lot. The car collided into another and left when police arrived. Officials say multiple complaints were issued to the police. Bystanders say the car was performing donuts (when a car drives in circles) before it hit another car. […]
ANTIOCH, CA
ABC10

Man shot and killed in alleged road rage incident in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says a shooting that left one man dead feet away from their office stemmed from a road rage incident. According to law enforcement, the man who was fatally shot allegedly crashed into the vehicle of the shooter intentionally, before approaching that vehicle.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Investigation underway after man dies from Vallejo shooting

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — One man died after a shooting Friday night in Vallejo, according to police. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. on the 300 block of Pepper Drive where officers spotted a man who suffered from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital but later died of […]
VALLEJO, CA
KRON4 News

Two killed at San Francisco playground: police

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police are investigating a shooting in the Ingleside District that happened late Sunday afternoon, the San Francisco Police Department said in a tweet. The shooting happened at Alice Chalmers Playground after 4:30 p.m. The department reported multiple people shot. Late Sunday, the SFPD announced two of four shooting victims had died. […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

1 arrested for homicide in San Jose: police

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose police arrested a man in connection to an assault that happened in March. The incident occurred March 27, 2022 around 8:11 p.m., officials report. Police arrived to the intersection of Avenida Grande and Via Romero after responding to a call of a person down. They found an adult […]
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Jose Firefighters Search for Cause of Massive Fire That Gutted Home Depot Store

SAN JOSE (KPIX) — Firefighters in San Jose on Sunday remained at the scene of the burned-out Home Depot store on Blossom Hill Road that was destroyed by a huge fire Saturday evening, investigating the cause of the blaze. “There’s some complexity there but there are some resources to assist,” San Jose fire department battalion chief Bennett Yendrey said of the investigation. “It’s just a testament to people’s awareness and people’s ability to stay calm and follow directions.” The fire at the Home Depot location that was first reported at 5:30 p.m. Saturday quickly grew into a five-alarm inferno, triggering a response...
SAN JOSE, CA

