ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

‘B1DNSUX’ and ‘JAN 6 DC’ license plates spotted on Ohio roads

By Nexstar Media Wire, Cynthia Rosi, Digital Multi Media Journalist
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZDvyj_0f6n5U8800

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) – Two license plates passed Ohio’s censors at the state’s Bureau of Motor Vehicles this year, while other plates with similar sentiments were rejected.

Patricia Ritchie took a photo of the JAN 6 DC plate in Chillicothe. She said in an email to WCMH:

“I was shocked to see an Ohio vanity license tag clearly supporting the January 6th insurrection, a shameful event that has resulted in many participants being charged with crimes — misdemeanors and felonies –including charges of seditious conspiracy against the United States Government.”

202 license plates stolen in Columbus this year: Here’s why
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VBboJ_0f6n5U8800
Patricia Ritchie said she was “shocked” to pull up behind this vanity plate apparently celebrating in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (Courtesy: Patricia Ritchie)

“How this could be approved by the Ohio BMV is beyond me. I was also disturbed that anyone would drive around blatantly showing such disrespect for the rule of law, but I guess that’s where we live now.”

A second person snapped a picture of a truck that had the plate B1DNSUX. He didn’t want to be named but asked: “I would like to know if the BMV still reviews vanity plate requests for inappropriate content?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dUV2z_0f6n5U8800
A driver who requested not to be identified shared this photo with Nexstar’s WCMH.

That person said that he once was asked to sit on the license plate review committee – and although he did not have time to do that, he was shocked this plate got through.

“The committee was so hard-nosed about everything,” he recalled. “Do they even have that committee anymore?”

This isn’t the first time political opinions have circumvented the censors. In 2017, an Ohio woman was able to get a covfefe license plate , based on then-President Donald Trump’s mysterious tweeted typo.

Bigotry or parental choice? Ohio’s proposed ‘don’t say gay’ bill

A spokesperson for the Ohio Department of Public Safety confirmed the plates were in circulation. Repeated requests as to how plates are refused or approved did not receive a reply.

There was also no reply as to why these two plates were approved for circulation while hundreds of others, such as FKB1DN, were not.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourCentralValley.com

UC Merced officer arrested for domestic violence, stalking ex-girlfriend, police say

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A UC Merced officer was arrested for domestic violence and stalking his ex-girlfriend on Monday, according to the Merced Police Department. Officials say Israel Garcia, who works as an officer for the UC Merced Police Department, was arrested after his ex-girlfriend reported to law enforcement that he had sexually and […]
MERCED COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

POLICE: 2 arrested for series of store and vehicle robberies

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people have been arrested in connection to a series of armed robberies of gas stations, convenience stores, and two vehicles, according to the Fresno police. On March 26, around 6:52 A.M. the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says Gainey entered a gas station on North Brawley Avenue. According to deputies, Gainey […]
FRESNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
WATE

Company ‘retraining’ cameras to read new Tennessee license plates

KNOXVILLE (WATE) — We’ve been telling you for weeks now that some license plate recognition cameras were having a hard time seeing Tennessee’s new dark blue plates. Flock Safety is a public safety operating system company that offers cameras to law enforcement agencies. The company says the new license plate’s surface is not as reflective […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
FloridaDaily

Down Syndrome Specialty License Plates Coming to Florida

In the final days of the now-concluded legislative session, a proposal from state Rep. Daisy Morales, D-Orlando, creating a Down Syndrome Specialty License Plate cleared the Senate without opposition. The Down Syndrome section of the bill directs the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles to develop a Down Syndrome...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
WLWT 5

Police use crime cameras to scan license plates in Greater Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — A growing number of Greater Cincinnati police departments are adding automatic license plate reading cameras to their toolbox. Hamilton Township police announced this week that 20 ALPR cameras are going up around the community, intended to alert police of stolen vehicles and wanted persons when they cross into the township.
CINCINNATI, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio could soon pass bill to deregulate development of ephemeral water streams

The Ohio legislature could soon pass a bill deregulating the development of “ephemeral streams” — natural flows of water that form after rain and snowmelt. Ohio has an estimated 115,000 miles of primary headwater streams, according to legislative testimony from Ohio Environmental Protection Agency Director Laurie Stevenson, referring to the brooks and ravines that are […] The post Ohio could soon pass bill to deregulate development of ephemeral water streams appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#License Plates#Vanity Plate#Wcmh#Bureau Of Motor Vehicles#Bmv#Nexstar
WJHL

Rocky Mount hosts Volunteer State license plate design contest

PINEY FLATS, Tenn. (WJHL) — Officials with the non-profit Rocky Mount State Historic Site have called on all artists to create a Volunteer State license plate for a design contest. According to a release, judges will select artwork for a new specialty license plate featuring Tennessee’s tagline, “The Volunteer State,” which dates back to the […]
PINEY FLATS, TN
CBS Boston

Rhode Island Seeks Votes For New License Plate Design

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (CBS) — The state of Rhode Island needs help choosing a design for its new license plate. Voting is now open for anyone to choose the final design. The current plate is white with a large gray wave. Some of the new designs pay tribute to the current plates, while working in more color. The finalists for the new Rhode Island license plate design (Images via RI DMV) There are five finalists to choose from. Voting runs through March 28. Votes can be cast on the Rhode Island DMV website.
POLITICS
WLOS.com

Changes coming for two mountain License Plate Agency locations

WLOS — Some changes for two separate local license plate agencies in the mountains. The Franklin License Plate Agency will temporarily close on March 30 after the current contractor announced her retirement. The agency at 353 Westgate Plaza in the Westgate Plaza Shopping Center will reopen under new ownership...
ASHEVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy