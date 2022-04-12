Suspect fatally shot by Covina police identified

COVINA, Calif. (CNS)— The identity of a man shot and killed by Covina police was revealed by county authorities Tuesday.

Daniel Valdivia, 24, is the man who police fatally shot, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner's office.

Paramedics took Valdivia to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, said Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The shooting was reported at 10:10 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of East Arrow Highway, according to Koerner.

Details about what led up to the shooting were not available, but NBC4 reported that it occurred outside a liquor store.

Pablo Hernandez, who works near the shooting site, told CBS2 that he heard five to seven gunshots.

"I saw officers walk up to the suspect and start giving him CPR," he told the station. "I've seen another suspect being handcuffed so I know there was two but I didn't see anyone else."

Sheriff's homicide detectives were conducting an investigation into the shooting, Koerner said.

In addition to the sheriff's homicide investigation, the fatal OIS will be investigated by the LASD's Internal Affairs Bureau Force/Shooting Response Team and the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office Justice System Integrity Division.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call LASD homicide detectives at (323) 890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.

