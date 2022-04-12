PHOTOS: Morgan Covered The CMT Awards Pink Carpet

Photo: Adrianna Casiano

The 2022 CMT Awards were last night and Morgan covered the red carpet seeing several country stars before the big night. Listeners can still catch Part 1 and Part 2 of the live stream up on Bobby Bones Show's Facebook page .

Morgan recalled 3 big moments from the carpet during the Bobby Bones Show (April 12) today. First she noted that the red carpet got interrupted about an hour in due to severe weather, and everyone on the red carpet had to spend 30 minutes in shelter. Then she noted that she saw some massive stars on the carpet including LeAnn Rimes, Anthony Mackie, Dennis Quaid, Carly Pearce and more. Two of her favorite interview moments were with LeAnn Rimes talking about Coyote Ugly and Dennis Quaid talking about his favorite movie from his career.

Check out all the red carpet photos from last night!

Morgan interviewing LeAnn Rimes

Morgan interviewing LeAnn Rimes

Dustin Lynch and Morgan

Dustin Lynch and Morgan

Morgan interviewing Dennis Quaid

Morgan interviewing Dennis Quaid

Photo: Adrianna Casiano

Carly Pearce and Morgan's twining moment

Photo: Adrianna Casiano

Restless Road singing "Bobby Bones Show" intro

Morgan interviewing Lainey Wilson

Morgan interviewing Lainey Wilson

Maddie of Maddie & Tae and Morgan

Maddie of Maddie & Tae and Morgan

Morgan interviewing Dylan Scott

Morgan interviewing Dylan Scott

Photo: Adrianna Casiano

Morgan interviewing Danielle Bradbery

Photo: Adrianna Casiano

Big laughs during Morgan's interview with Caitlyn Smith

Photo: Adrianna Casiano

Elvie Shane sharing some stories with Morgan

Morgan interviewing Jordan Davis

Morgan interviewing Jordan Davis

Morgan interviewing Harper Grae

Morgan interviewing Harper Grae

Priscilla Block and Morgan

Priscilla Block and Morgan

Morgan interviewing Callista Clark

Morgan interviewing Callista Clark

Morgan interviewing Hannah Dasher

Morgan interviewing Hannah Dasher

Photo: Adrianna Casiano

Morgan and Julia Cole doing the viral "Neon Moon" TikTok Dance