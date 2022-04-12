ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PHOTOS: Morgan Covered The CMT Awards Pink Carpet

By Bobby Bones Show
 1 day ago

Photo: Adrianna Casiano

The 2022 CMT Awards were last night and Morgan covered the red carpet seeing several country stars before the big night. Listeners can still catch Part 1 and Part 2 of the live stream up on Bobby Bones Show's Facebook page .

Morgan recalled 3 big moments from the carpet during the Bobby Bones Show (April 12) today. First she noted that the red carpet got interrupted about an hour in due to severe weather, and everyone on the red carpet had to spend 30 minutes in shelter. Then she noted that she saw some massive stars on the carpet including LeAnn Rimes, Anthony Mackie, Dennis Quaid, Carly Pearce and more. Two of her favorite interview moments were with LeAnn Rimes talking about Coyote Ugly and Dennis Quaid talking about his favorite movie from his career.

Check out all the red carpet photos from last night!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ko70K_0f6n2YhF00
Photo: Adrianna Casiano

Morgan interviewing LeAnn Rimes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O0x9z_0f6n2YhF00
Photo: Adrianna Casiano

Dustin Lynch and Morgan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O1oHW_0f6n2YhF00
Photo: Adrianna Casiano

Morgan interviewing Dennis Quaid

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ldAkq_0f6n2YhF00
Photo: Adrianna Casiano

Carly Pearce and Morgan's twining moment

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tlstF_0f6n2YhF00
Photo: Adrianna Casiano

Restless Road singing "Bobby Bones Show" intro

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13uuIz_0f6n2YhF00
Photo: Adrianna Casiano

Morgan interviewing Lainey Wilson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kWZ0O_0f6n2YhF00
Photo: Adrianna Casiano

Maddie of Maddie & Tae and Morgan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pODhi_0f6n2YhF00
Photo: Adrianna Casiano

Morgan interviewing Dylan Scott

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D0FlK_0f6n2YhF00
Photo: Adrianna Casiano

Morgan interviewing Danielle Bradbery

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40syGq_0f6n2YhF00
Photo: Adrianna Casiano

Big laughs during Morgan's interview with Caitlyn Smith

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WJTqT_0f6n2YhF00
Photo: Adrianna Casiano

Elvie Shane sharing some stories with Morgan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rLerN_0f6n2YhF00
Photo: Adrianna Casiano

Morgan interviewing Jordan Davis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nxklZ_0f6n2YhF00
Photo: Adrianna Casiano

Morgan interviewing Harper Grae

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WhPcR_0f6n2YhF00
Photo: Adrianna Casiano

Priscilla Block and Morgan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JFnce_0f6n2YhF00
Photo: Adrianna Casiano

Morgan interviewing Callista Clark

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Jbax_0f6n2YhF00
Photo: Adrianna Casiano

Morgan interviewing Hannah Dasher

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Msfid_0f6n2YhF00
Photo: Adrianna Casiano

Morgan and Julia Cole doing the viral "Neon Moon" TikTok Dance

