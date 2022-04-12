PHOTOS: Morgan Covered The CMT Awards Pink Carpet
The 2022 CMT Awards were last night and Morgan covered the red carpet seeing several country stars before the big night. Listeners can still catch Part 1 and Part 2 of the live stream up on Bobby Bones Show's Facebook page .
Morgan recalled 3 big moments from the carpet during the Bobby Bones Show (April 12) today. First she noted that the red carpet got interrupted about an hour in due to severe weather, and everyone on the red carpet had to spend 30 minutes in shelter. Then she noted that she saw some massive stars on the carpet including LeAnn Rimes, Anthony Mackie, Dennis Quaid, Carly Pearce and more. Two of her favorite interview moments were with LeAnn Rimes talking about Coyote Ugly and Dennis Quaid talking about his favorite movie from his career.
Check out all the red carpet photos from last night!
