Monroe County, NY

Monroe County health commissioner expresses concern over rising COVID-19 hospitalizations

By Spectrum News Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonroe County's commissioner of public health is expressing concern over the rise in the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19. Dr. Michael Mendoza says since last...

WHEC TV-10

Flu cases on the rise in Monroe County

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — When it comes to new positive cases for COVID-19, Monroe County's numbers continue to drop. The same can't be said for new flu cases. News10NBC took a look at the numbers and found out why all of a sudden more people have been catching the flu.
WVNews

Concern over catching COVID-19 waning

BALTIMORE — A new poll shows Marylanders are less concerned about contracting COVID-19, are calling for ends to mandates and are giving high marks for handling of the pandemic. The Goucher College Poll surveyed 635 Maryland adults from March 1-6 and has a margin of error of 3.9 percent.
WISN

'Significant upticks' of COVID-19 in wastewater concern health officials

MILWAUKEE — Public health officials are monitoring an alarming spike in COVID-19 detected in wastewater samples. COVID-19 testing sites are practically empty and infection levels have dropped dramatically. But there may be a warning sign looming in the sewers. "We are seeing significant upticks in the amount of virus...
The US Sun

Full list of states no longer offering extra $95 food stamps as emergency benefits come to an end

MILLIONS of Americans on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) have been receiving additional money each month during the Covid-19 pandemic and beyond. This extra money, known as an emergency allotment (EA), has helped people who have faced setbacks due to the pandemic - from job loss to rising rent to inflation - but millions have already been cut off.
WTGS

Memorial Health officials say they are seeing low hospitalization numbers of COVID-19

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Not only is Chatham County seeing a decrease in COVID-19 numbers but area hospitals are also seeing relatively low numbers. Dr. Stephen Thacker with Memorial Health Hospital said the county's COVID-19 site is being updated with back-logged information which will make it seem like the county is experiencing a spike in COVID-19 numbers.
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Health Officials Report No Covid-19 Patients Hospitalized Friday

SAN ANGELO, TX – The City of San Angelo's Health Department reported another 4 infections of COVID-19 on Friday. The LIVE! Daily is the "newspaper to your email" for San Angelo. Each content-packed edition has weather, the popular Top of the Email opinion and rumor mill column, news around the state of Texas, news around west Texas, the latest news stories from San Angelo LIVE!, events, and the most recent obituaries. The bottom of the email contains the most recent rants and comments. The LIVE! daily is emailed 5 days per week. On Sundays, subscribers receive the West Texas Real Estate LIVE! email.
NewsBreak
FingerLakes1.com

Monroe County Parent Poll: Child care affordability, pandemic-related school disruptions, and mental health concerns

Rochester non-profit The Children’s Agenda recently released the results of a poll that surveyed 400 Monroe County parents about issues their children and families have faced and the solutions they support. Key issues and proposed solutions addressed in the February 2022 Monroe County Parent Poll fall into three categories:...
WOWK 13 News

Is COVID-19 over? Health experts weigh in

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – As the number of COVID-19 cases across the country continue to fall, some believe COVID-19 could be coming to an end or even believe it’s over already. Still, health officials in the Mountain State say residents should “learn to live with it” as we are far from an end. Is COVID-19 […]
WMUR.com

4 die in New Hampshire of COVID-19 as hospitalizations rise

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Four more people have died of COVID-19 in New Hampshire as cases and hospitalizations rose. State health officials said Wednesday that the four people who died were all age 60 or older. There have been 2,428 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in New Hampshire since the pandemic began.
