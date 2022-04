Sex Education is one of the best Netflix original series of the past few years. Critics love it, as evidenced by its 95% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and it’s one of the few recent originals that has lasted longer than three seasons. Asa Butterfield had already made a name for himself with starring roles in Ender’s Game and Hugo. But Sex Education was his breakout. And now, with season 4 of Sex Education about to start filming, Butterfield took some time to star in another Netflix project: The horror movie Choose or Die.

