River Falls, WI

University admission agreement

River Falls Journal
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleUniversity of Wisconsin-River Falls Chancellor Maria Gallo and Chippewa Valley Technical College President Sunem Beaton-Garcia signed a Guaranteed Admission Program Agreement April 5. The agreement creates...

www.riverfallsjournal.com

blavity.com

Student Accepted Into 54 Colleges And Receives $1,379,000 In Scholarships

On Saturday, Toriona Latice,18, from Stuttgart, Arkansas, sprinkled Black girl joy on her Twitter timeline when she revealed she applied to 54 schools and was accepted into all of them with five full-ride scholarships and received over $1,379,000 in scholarship funds. BlavityU had the chance to speak with Latice about...
STUTTGART, AR
Daily Leader

Six high school seniors awarded scholarships

Several young women received scholarships during a sponsored Families United Training Center banquet March 10. Shykearia Daniels, Shecrista Harris, Mackenzie Fields, Claudazyia Yarborough, Tatyana Joiner and Fantasia Fells each received a $600 scholarship along with a brand new laptop computer thanks to generous sponsorships. The first-ever scholarship winner was Tia...
HIGH SCHOOL
WHAS11

Simmons College, Spalding University announce partnership agreement

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Kentucky colleges are joining forces to create a better learning environment for their students. Rev. Dr. Kevin Cosby and Dr. Toni Murden McClure, the presidents of Simmons College and Spalding University, respectively, announced and signed a new memorandum of agreement (MOA) Thursday. The agreement is...
KENTUCKY STATE
MarketWatch

Lowe's now offering debt-free education benefit

Lowe's Cos. LOW, +0.67% said Wednesday that it has added a debt-free education benefit that will be available to part-time and full-time workers. More than 300,000 associates are eligible. The benefit comes through a partnership with Guild, a company specializing in advancement through education and coaching. The benefit extends across 50 education programs and 23 educational institutions, and applies towards college degrees and certificates, English language education, high school completion and college prep. Lowe's will also continue to provide $2,500 in tuition assistance annually for more than 165 academic programs, and a program called Track to the Trades that provides funded pre-apprentice programs to up to 4,000 employees pursuing careers in areas like electrical and plumbing. Lowe's stock has slumped 20.4% for the year to date, but is up 3% over the last 12 months.
EDUCATION

