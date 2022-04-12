Webb issues countywide burn ban

Pictures show brief moment that fire crossed from the Mexican side to the American side into an area near El Cenzo, Texas across the Rio Grande River on March 15, 2022. (Courtesy /Jerry Mata)

The Webb County Commissioners Court issued a burn ban spanning the county to remove the possibility of further wildfires amidst a dry and windy season that add to the risks.

The ban, effective Monday, was a response to the fires that had erupted last week and in March. First reported was a fire that spread from Nuevo Laredo into El Cenizo , followed by fires in both King Ranch and the Cotulla area . On April 7, LMT reported that two brush fires along the city and Webb County line were being addressed .

The approved ban started on Monday and lasts for 30 days with the possibility of extending the ban an extra 30 days if necessary. However, the original ban was a 90-day ban, but the change was made due to appease developers and companies that plan to clear out their properties amid ongoing projects.

The ban discourages outdoor burnings, emphasizing that cookouts are still allowed, and a $500 ban will be enacted for those that don’t abide by the ban as enforcement by the Webb County Sheriff’s Department.

According to Webb County Emergency Coordinator Steve Landin, the ban would encompass the entire county — except for the City of Laredo — and would not allow the issuing of any burn permit for the original 90 days. The ban was recommended by the county and Laredo Fire Chiefs Ricardo Rangel and Guillermo Heard, the weather service and the state of Texas, as the statewide issues with potential large fires, Landin said.

According to the agenda, the Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI) average for Webb County is 677 as of Friday and may reach a maximum of 765 within the next 14 days. Under those conditions, there is a high risk of wildfires with danger to damage life and property.

Furthermore, Landin said that he received calls from county firefighters supporting the ban as continuing burns may put lives at risk if there is a strong wind. He added that despite the Laredo exemption, Heard had discussed with him that he would not provide burn permits during the burn ban.

“But you and I both know that once this is passed, if it is passed, you are going to have start getting some phone calls from some of these companies that have major monies there out there, a lot of monies are out there on the table,” Webb County Judge Tano Tijerina told Landin. “I just don’t know if we can figure out something.”

The amendment cut down the ban by 60 days, in spite of the recommendations by Rangel, but the commissioners opted to review the situation and check for improvements after the amended ban was complete and would make a decision to extend or end it at that point.

Commissioner John Galo said that developers whose projects face a delay would have seen an additional 90-day delay compounded by an approximate two and a half months of clearing out the property. However, those developers with burn permits on-hand would be canceled and future burn permits amid the ban will be denied, he told KGNS.

Sharing a similar sentiment, Tijerina added that he shares his sympathy for those major projects, but lives could be at risk amid another wildfire.