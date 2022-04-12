ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Meet The Repair Shop star Will Kirk's wife

By Nicky Morris
Hello Magazine
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Repair Shop's Will Kirk has become a firm fan favourite on the heirloom-fixing show since it first landed on our screens back in 2017. While viewers of the show love watching the woodwork expert transform treasured items to their former glory, some are curious to know about Will's home life....

www.hellomagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Meet Nicola Peltz's family: her billionaire dad, ex-model mother and siblings

David and Victoria Beckham's oldest son Brooklyn is getting married to his long-term girlfriend Nicola Peltz on 8 April – but how much do you know about his bride's family?. Actress Nicola, 27, comes from a highly-esteemed and wealthy American family headed by her parents Nelson and Claudia, who are hosting the couple's lavish wedding at their Florida home. Nicola is one of five children and it's clear from her Instagram posts that she is extremely close to her family.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Nicola Peltz reveals unseen wedding feature inside $103m Palm Beach home

If you haven't already heard details about Victoria and David Beckham's eldest son Brooklyn's star-studded nuptials with Nicola Peltz over the weekend, it took place at the actress' parents Nelson and Claudia's sprawling estate in Palm Beach, Florida. While photos have shown guests such as Gordon Ramsay arriving at the...
PALM BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#The Repair Shop#The University Of Exeter#Education Psychology#Essex University
Hello Magazine

Al Roker and wife Deborah Robert in disbelief over son Nick

Al Roker and Deborah Roberts' son, Nick, is growing up so fast and his parents can't help but marvel at his transformation. The Today show weatherman and ABC journalist are proud parents and regularly rave about their offspring on social media. Earlier this year it was Nick who was the...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Tiger Woods actually met rumoured fiancée Erica Herman years ago – inside relationship

Golf legend Tiger Woods, 46, has returned to The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club just over one year after he was involved in a horror car crash. As well as his two children Sam, 14, and Charlie, 13, the 15-time major champion's girlfriend of five years Erica Herman is likely rooting for his success. But who is Erica and how did they meet? Here's everything we know about Tiger's current partner and his dating history…
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

A find worthy of Robin Hood! Metal detectorist unearths 350-year-old high-carat gold signet ring belonging to the Sheriff of Nottingham which is set to fetch up to £8,000 at auction

A metal detectorist has unearthed a 350-year-old high-carat gold signet ring belonging to the Sheriff of Nottingham which is set to fetch up to £8,000 at auction. The ancient gold signet ring once belonged to Sir Matthew Jenison who served as High Sheriff of Nottingham between 1683 and 1684 and looked after trees in Sherwood Forest.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Psychology
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Romeo Beckham suits up in bright pink for Brooklyn Beckham's wedding

Romeo Beckham and his girlfriend Mia Regan have revealed their outfits for a rehearsal dinner ahead of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's Palm Beach wedding – and all we can say is wow. The couple shared a sneaky snap of their colourful concoctions, looking super suave in their striking looks.
PALM BEACH, FL
Hello Magazine

Julia Roberts' unique living situation with husband Danny Moder and their children

Julia Roberts is one of the most down-to-earth stars in Hollywood and is notoriously private when it comes to her family life. The Pretty Woman star manages to maintain a fairly normal life outside of the spotlight while raising her family in Malibu, having previously told Wall Street Journal: "We're just grateful for the sense we have of being like any other family down the street. I don't question it, frankly."
MALIBU, CA
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood says she 'can't wait any longer' as she shares incredible news

Carrie Underwood delivered long-awaited news to her eager fans on Thursday when she revealed something very exciting. The country music star took to Instagram and in a heartfelt post revealed: "I can't wait any longer!! I have a new album coming June 10! Get ready for #DenimAndRhinestones! Pre-order beginning at midnight ET."
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

American Idol Contestant Releases Statement After Abruptly Leaving The Competition

For every one American Idol champion that walks away with the crown each season, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of hopefuls who didn't make the cut throughout the auditions. But that wasn't the case for Kenedi Anderson, daughter of famed college football coach Justin Anderson, as she absolutely nailed her Audition round. In fact, she was the second contestant to sway the judges to give up one of the three Platinum Tickets that were added to the competition for Season 20. Unfortunately, Anderson is no longer involved with the show, as she made a sudden exit following her Top 24 performance in Hawaii, which aired on April 11. Her absence was touched on by host Ryan Seacrest, after which the singer herself took to social media to offer a personal statement.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Julianne Moore pens emotional message following the death of former co-star

Julianne Moore has paid tribute to the "beautiful and gracious" actress and former colleague and mentor, Kathryn Hays, following the news of her death at the age of 87. Taking to Instagram, the Hollywood star shared several photos of herself and Kathryn from over the years, including a picture of them in character promoting As the World Turns.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

The Queen's impossibly grand bed is like nothing we've seen before

The Queen now permanently resides at her impressive residence of Windsor Castle, and on Thursday, one of the eye-popping bedrooms at the castle was revealed on Instagram. The Royal Collection Trust shared a photograph inside of the King's Bedchamber featuring a mind-blowing bed which was originally made for Queen Victoria’s uncle, George IV and was used at Carlton House.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Family mourn after second traffic accident death

A mother has paid tribute to her "outgoing" son who died when his motorbike hit a wall. Craig Lear-Jones, 28, died at the scene near to The Fox Inn in Wem, Shropshire, at about 17:30 GMT on Saturday. His sister, Tara, had died in a road traffic collision on the...
ACCIDENTS
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood's sprawling $3million forever home is so unexpected

Carrie Underwood and her husband Mike Fisher have a beautiful home in Tennessee on a whopping 400-acre plot, offering plenty of space for their two sons, Isaiah and Jacob. By comparison, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Montecito mansion reportedly sits on 7.4 acres of land – so Carrie's property is around 54 times bigger than the royals' home. The 2022 CMT Music Awards nominee and the ice hockey player spent $3million on the land in 2011, according to Variety, and went on to build their dream home complete with private horse stables and its own lake.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy