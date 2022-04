- Historically significant buildings with risk of river flooding: 10 --- Fort Fremont Hospital, Frogmore (relatively high risk) --- The Oaks, Frogmore (relatively high risk) --- Robert Simmons House, Frogmore (relatively high risk) The Oaks is a plantation house on Saint Helena Island famous for its occupation by the Union Army during the Civil War. The house served as headquarters for the Port Royal Experiment, in which Northerners attempted to create a new Southern economic and political system separate from a system of slavery. After the war, The Oaks was turned into Penn Center, the first school in the South for formerly enslaved people, which still operates as an educational center and monument to Black history today.

