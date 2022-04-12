Boil Water Order Issued for Residents in Hornbeak

On Thursday, March 17, 2022, a temporary disruption of water service is planned for several streets in the area of the West Prien Lake Road widening project. The shut off is expected to begin at 9 a.m. and will last approximately eight (8) hours. The shut off is necessary to allow contractors to complete a water line relocation and the necessary tie-ins.

