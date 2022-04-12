The 11 best Meta Quest 2 accessories

There are so many ways our distant future can go, but fiction has so far been flooding us with rather dystopian scenarios. Although the world of cyberpunk does include advanced technologies, there seems to also be a magnification of the environmental and social problems that we have today. Pollution, decay, criminal empires, and corrupt government and corporations have the run of that ironically hi-tech backwater world. We can only imagine some diseases would be there as well, perhaps even worse than they are today. That might mean some people will still need to take a puff of medicine, so why not look stylish while doing so, at least in cyberpunk style.

ENGINEERING ・ 21 DAYS AGO