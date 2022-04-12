2022 French Elite Championships Me Indian Swimmers Ka Complete Results

England’s Katarina Johnson-Thompson claimed Commonwealth Games heptathlon gold on this day in 2018.Johnson-Thompson won her first major outdoor title despite battling a calf injury on the Gold Coast in Australia.Going into the 800 metres, the final event of a gruelling two days, the 25-year-old reigning indoor world champion had a 14-second buffer between herself and her nearest challenger.Struggling with her right leg, she laboured to fourth place in her heat. But it was enough for gold and she collapsed on the track after crossing the line.Johnson-Thompson said: “It was the emotion and the pain.“Just after the 200 (at the end...

SPORTS ・ 15 HOURS AGO