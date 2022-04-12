ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swimming & Surfing

2022 French Elite Championships Me Indian Swimmers Ka Complete Results

By Sanuj Srivastava
swimswam.com
 1 day ago

LCM (50m) World Championships & European Championships Qualifier. 2022 French Elite Championships jo ki 5 april se Limoges Metropole, France Me shuru ho chuki hai. Ye Event World Championships & European...

swimswam.com

Boxing Scene

IBA Reveals The Details of Olympic Qualification System For Paris 2024

The Olympic Qualification System (OQS) for the boxing tournament of the Olympic Games Paris 2024, newly developed and recently approved by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), defines the categories for Paris 2024. There will be 124 places for seven events on the men’s side and 124 places for six women’s events. IBA has combined most of the IBA’s 13 men’s and 12 women’s weight categories into the respective Olympic categories.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wale
swimswam.com

Thailand Age Group Swimming Champs 2022 Me Indian Swimmers Ki Performance

Indian Swimmers Chahat Arora And Bhavya Sachdeva Ne Apni Performance Ke Sath Medals Jeetne Me Kamiyab Rhe. Thailand Age Group Swimming Championships 2022 Jo Ki 5th – 10th April 2022 Ko Assumption University Suvarnabhumi Campus Ke Water Sports Centre Me Organize Krayi Gayi Thi Jisme Indian Swimmers Ne Bhi Participate Kiye Tha. Indian Swimmers Chahat Arora And Bhavya Sachdeva Ne Apni Performance Ke Sath Medals Jeetne Me Kamiyab Rhe.
SWIMMING & SURFING
SPORTbible

Olympic Sailor Eya Guezguez Dead At Just 17

Tragic news, just tragic news. It's been revealed that Tunisian sailor Eya Guezguez, 17, has tragically passed away during national team training, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has announced. The accident occurred when the boat she was sailing with her twin sister Sarra capsized in high winds in training. Eya...
SPORTS
Tennis World Usa

Roger Federer recalls: 'It was one of my toughest losses'

Roger Federer squandered the opportunity to become world no. 1 in the summer of 2003 after losing to Andy Roddick and David Nalbandian in Montreal, Cincinnati and the US Open. Right after New York, Federer embraced a long trip down to Melbourne and led his country against Australia in the Davis Cup World Group semi-final.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimmer#Swimming#Backstroke#French#Limoges M Tropole#Nataraj#Indian Swimming News Or
The Independent

Katarina Johnson-Thompson wins Commonwealth gold - On This Day in 2018

England’s Katarina Johnson-Thompson claimed Commonwealth Games heptathlon gold on this day in 2018.Johnson-Thompson won her first major outdoor title despite battling a calf injury on the Gold Coast in Australia.Going into the 800 metres, the final event of a gruelling two days, the 25-year-old reigning indoor world champion had a 14-second buffer between herself and her nearest challenger.Struggling with her right leg, she laboured to fourth place in her heat. But it was enough for gold and she collapsed on the track after crossing the line.Johnson-Thompson said: “It was the emotion and the pain.“Just after the 200 (at the end...
SPORTS
swimswam.com

17-Yr-Old Pieter Coetze Nabs 50 Free Title In South Africa

LCM (50m) Live results on Meet Mobile: “SA National Aquatic SNR-JNR Champ 2022-PE”. We’re nearing the end of the 2022 South African Championships, with the meet representing the primary qualification opportunity for swimmers to nail roster spots for this summer’s World Championships. Among the events tonight was...
WORLD
swimswam.com

Summer Ke Aate Hi Punekar Bhi Taiyar Hai Pool Mei Dive krne Ke Liye

No Restriction Means National Aur International Swimmers Bhi Virus Ke Bina Kisi Burden Ke Train Kr Rhe Hai. Achrekar Ne Add Kiya. Stock photo via Giusy Cisale. Do Saal Ke Gap Ke Baad Swimming Pools Ko 4th March Se Open Krne Ke Liye Allow Kr Diya Gya Tha, Uske Baad Se Hi Swimming Pool Mei Membership Lene Ki Demand Badh Gyi, Especially Summer Ki Wajah Se. Housing Societies Ne Bhi Residents Ke Liye Pools Ko Reopen Kiya Tha.
SWIMMING & SURFING
Country
France
Country
India
swimswam.com

Sates Captures 4th Title To Close Out South African Championships

LCM (50m) Live results on Meet Mobile: “SA National Aquatic SNR-JNR Champ 2022-PE”. The final day of action at the 2022 South African Championships wrapped up with NCAA champion Matt Sates clinching his 4th individual title. The 18-year-old Georgia Bulldog clocked a time of 1:58.73 to reap gold in...
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

Swimming Canada Releases Roster for 2022 FINA World Championships

A total of 32 swimmers were selected to represent Team Canada at the 2022 FINA World Championships in Budapest this summer. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. The 2022 Canadian Swimming trials, which served as a qualification meet for the 2022 FINA World Championships and the 2022 Commonwealth games, concluded last. And while the official Commonwealth roster will not be ratified until later this month, Swimming Canada recently released their full roster for Worlds this summer.
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

2022 Italian Spring Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

LCM (50m) Italian Record holders Piero Codia and Margherita Panziera return to contest their signature events: the 100 fly and 100 backstroke, respectively. Panziera holds a strong 0.65 lead over her closest challenger from the morning, Silvia Scalia, who has already broken the Italian National Record twice this week in the 50 backstroke. Codia, meanwhile, faces a tighter field in the men’s 100 fly where Codia clocked a 52.16 versus a 52.47 from Federico Burdisso and a 52.58 from Matteo Rivolta, who shattered the Italian Record in the 100 short course meters butterfly during the 2021 ISL season.
WORLD
swimswam.com

Highlights Through The First Three Days of the Australian Para Championships

All the top results through the opening three nights of competition at the 2022 Australian Para Swimming Championships in Adelaide. Archive photo via Anne Lepesant. The opening two nights of the 2022 Australian Para Swimming Championships have concluded with a number of Tokyo Paralympians headlining the action from the SA Aquatic & Leisure Centre in Adelaide.
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

Projecting Brazil’s 2022 World Championships Roster After the Brazil Trophy

LCM (50m) Brazil just wrapped up the 2022 Brazil Swimming Trophy, which served as its qualifying meet for the 2022 World Championships, among other international meets this summer. For World Champs selection, the top two finishers in each event will be named to the roster, provided they each achieve the FINA ‘A’ cut. Additionally, any swimmers who qualified for finals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics last summer were automatically qualified for the World Champs team in those events.
WORLD
swimswam.com

Maggie MacNeil Fractured Elbow at NCAAs; Unsure of Recovery Timeline

Maggie MacNeil, the defending Olympic and World Champion in the 100 fly, is on kicking-only duty for at least the next few weeks. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Olympic gold medalist Maggie MacNeil will be limited to kicking-only duty for the near future after fracturing her elbow in a...
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

SwimSwam Breakdown: Sink or Swim of Every Major Meet Last Week

We play Sink or Swim with every major meet that happened last weekend, and a few non-major meets that just had some freakin fast swimming Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. On this week’s SwimSwam Breakdown, we play Sink or Swim with every major meet that happened last weekend, and...
SWIMMING & SURFING

