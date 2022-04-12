2022 French Elite Championships Me Indian Swimmers Ka Complete Results

LCM (50m) Italian Record holders Piero Codia and Margherita Panziera return to contest their signature events: the 100 fly and 100 backstroke, respectively. Panziera holds a strong 0.65 lead over her closest challenger from the morning, Silvia Scalia, who has already broken the Italian National Record twice this week in the 50 backstroke. Codia, meanwhile, faces a tighter field in the men’s 100 fly where Codia clocked a 52.16 versus a 52.47 from Federico Burdisso and a 52.58 from Matteo Rivolta, who shattered the Italian Record in the 100 short course meters butterfly during the 2021 ISL season.
