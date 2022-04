A total of 32 swimmers were selected to represent Team Canada at the 2022 FINA World Championships in Budapest this summer. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. The 2022 Canadian Swimming trials, which served as a qualification meet for the 2022 FINA World Championships and the 2022 Commonwealth games, concluded last. And while the official Commonwealth roster will not be ratified until later this month, Swimming Canada recently released their full roster for Worlds this summer.

