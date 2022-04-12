ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Winter Weather Advisory issued; more rain/snow mix expected

By KVAL
KCBY
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUGENE, Ore. - The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for areas above 1000 feet in the Cascade Foothills in Lane County to see snow. A Winter Weather Warning has also been...

kcby.com

Related
KAAL-TV

Snow mixes in with rain on Wednesday

This is a warm scenario and on paper it appears we'll have a hard time accumulating snow. Soil temps, surface temps above freezing, lighter intensity snow. All of these are things that help keep snow from accumulating. That said, accumulating snow will be possible on elevated and grassy surfaces. Up to 1" looks good. A spot or two may go higher. Major travel impacts are not expected at this time. If the temperatures can dip a degree or two more than expected, this could change the scenario a bit. Keep updated to the going trends and take it easy out on the roads when the snow is falling.
ENVIRONMENT
KCBY

Snow/rain mix possible during Monday morning commute in NW Oregon & SW Wash.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Forecasters say snow could reach the Willamette Valley floor early Monday, making for a slick morning commute. The National Weather Service - Portland issued a Winter Weather Advisory for parts of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. The advisory was updated Sunday to include the Portland metro area as cold east wind moved into the region.
PORTLAND, OR
KCBY

KVAL Weather Alert Day in place Wednesday for more winter weather

EUGENE, Ore. — "Another round of winter weather is possible in valley locations Wednesday morning," said KVAL Chief Meteorologist Josh Cozart. Another KVAL Weather Alert Day remains in place Wednesday for valley locations. Little to no snow accumulation is likely Wednesday morning. "Any snowflakes that may fall Wednesday will...
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

Incoming storm system could make for slick conditions Monday morning

An incoming storm system moving through Sunday night/Monday morning promises to bring active weather through from the Coast to the Valleys. Gusty winds (up to 40 mph) and widespread rainfall at lower elevations will turn to snow chances at higher elevations making for the possibility of slick conditions on the Monday morning commute.
ENVIRONMENT
KCBY

Portland sees first significant April snow in over 80 years

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland metro area woke Monday to several inches of snow, creating a slick morning commute and knocking out power for thousands. The National Weather Service - Portland extended a Winter Weather Advisory for Portland and the surrounding areas through noon Monday, saying an inch or two of snow could fall through the morning hours.
PORTLAND, OR
KCBY

April storm improves 2022 PNW water outlook, drought remains

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Climatologists say rare April snow along with rain sweeping across the Pacific Northwest this week could increase water supplies, slow snow melt, and lengthen the irrigation season. The Capital Press reports the storm’s impacts will vary by region, and experts predict drought will persist.
SALEM, OR

