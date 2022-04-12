Winter Weather Advisory issued; more rain/snow mix expected

This is a warm scenario and on paper it appears we'll have a hard time accumulating snow. Soil temps, surface temps above freezing, lighter intensity snow. All of these are things that help keep snow from accumulating. That said, accumulating snow will be possible on elevated and grassy surfaces. Up to 1" looks good. A spot or two may go higher. Major travel impacts are not expected at this time. If the temperatures can dip a degree or two more than expected, this could change the scenario a bit. Keep updated to the going trends and take it easy out on the roads when the snow is falling.

