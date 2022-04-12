ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Raashaan Wilkins, Vanderbilt transfer DL, commits to Big Ten program

By Keith Farner
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRaashaan Wilkins is going home, and the former Vanderbilt defensive lineman has committed to Illinois to continue his college career. Wilkins shared on Instagram that he would play for the Illini after he reportedly received offers from Western Kentucky, UConn, SMU and Oklahoma State. Wilkins is listed at 6-foot-3, 310 pounds...

