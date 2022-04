One of the many reasons for your confusion is this:. Oswego County Legislature Chairman, James Weatherup, when asked, stated there will be a “Hands off” investigation. Hands off means Hands off! Well guess what? The county is going to hire two separate private agencies. They are going to be paid for by the county. When you pay for something, you have your hands all over it. You control what is investigated and what is reported. So it is not a “Hands Off” investigation.

OSWEGO COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO