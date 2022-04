The Janesville School District’s board of education is holding a special meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday to discuss the finalists for its next superintendent. The current superintendent, Steve Pophal, will retire June 30. Pophal announced his retirement in October 2021, citing the desire to spend more time with his family. In December, the district chose Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates to conduct a search, and it began holding public input...

