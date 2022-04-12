LISTEN: Hall County School Board at-large candidate Ashley Morgan Carter talks campaign

The Times is presenting candidates’ positions on local issues in print editions through the end of April ahead of the May 24 primary. Early voting begins May 2. For more coverage, visit gainesvilletimes.com/election2022. What to know about this race: Post 1 school board member Sam Chapman is stepping down...
On Wednesday, the Johnson City Press reported on the candidates for mayor and the candidates for sheriff who participated in the Carter County Candidate Forum. Because of a lack of time, the report was not able to include the candidates who participated in the earlier section of the forum, which included the county clerk and trustee candidates. Those candidates are presented in a second part of the Carter County Candidate Forum story presented today.
(West Fargo, ND) -- His candidacy for the North Dakota House of Representatives is fairly new, but long overdue. That the message from West Fargo School Board President Jim Jonas, who just this past week made the announcement after over three decades in education that he was headed to a whole different political landscape.
The Orleans Parish School Board voted Friday night to advance a second round of candidates in its search to replace outgoing Superintendent Henderson Lewis Jr., according to records obtained by The Lens this week. On Thursday and Friday, the board interviewed 15 candidates virtually and voted to advance an undisclosed...
Three Democrats and two Republican candidates are running for two open seats on the Johnson County Board of Supervisors this spring. V Fixmer-Oraiz and Mallory Hellman of Iowa City both announced their candidacy earlier this month for a position on the board in the Democratic Primary on June 7. Phil...
ELKO – More newcomers filed for seats on the Elko County School Board this week, with only one day remaining in the filing period. Parents of Elko County co-founder Misty Atkins, rancher Brent Kelly, Elko businesswoman Adriana Lara and Carlin City Councilman Lincoln Litchfield were among the candidates to file by the end of the day Thursday.
NEBRASKA CITY – Otoe County board candidates Jim Thurman and Dan Giittinger focused on experience at the Hot Topics forum in Nebraska City this month. Their experience includes county board service, construction supervision and public planning. Jim Thurman returned to Nebraska City in 1989 to run the family business...
ONEIDA — ROWVA School Board candidate Amber Fleming is on the agenda Monday to be considered for the open vacancy created by Rob Kalb's resignation Feb. 8. Kalb had served on the board 15 years.
In the days leading up to the Cumberland County Board of Education’s vote to make masks optional, board members who changed their previous votes were communicating with each other about the issue, according to school board documents. But two of the three board members who switched their positions on...
