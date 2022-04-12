LISTEN: Hall County School Board at-large candidate Ashley Morgan Carter talks campaign

On Wednesday, the Johnson City Press reported on the candidates for mayor and the candidates for sheriff who participated in the Carter County Candidate Forum. Because of a lack of time, the report was not able to include the candidates who participated in the earlier section of the forum, which included the county clerk and trustee candidates. Those candidates are presented in a second part of the Carter County Candidate Forum story presented today.

CARTER COUNTY, TN ・ 27 DAYS AGO