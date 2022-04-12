ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

LISTEN: Former State Representative Kevin Tanner talks Georgia mental health bill

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Georgia State Representative Kevin Tanner joined WDUN's...

WMAZ

Bipartisan mental health bill funding questioned

ATLANTA — In an election year, a mental health bill backed by Democrats and introduced by the Republican House Speaker has enjoyed rare bipartisan support. However, even supporters say it only goes so far. The tents of homeless folks, set up a block away from the State Capitol, give...
The Georgia Sun

Georgia’s mental health reforms face unexpected opposition

House Speaker David Ralston’s sweeping mental health bill is picking up loud opposition in the Senate. The bill overwhelmingly passed the House earlier this month with just a few lawmakers voting against it. But this isn’t the first show of criticism of a bill Ralston has called his top priority for the year. Advocates cautioned House lawmakers last month that the proposal could result in the state having the highest hospitalization rates in decades.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Backers of mental health bill defend proposal after sudden pushback

Supporters of a sweeping mental health bill are defending the proposal after it was met with spirited opposition in the Senate this week. The bipartisan bill has the full backing of House Speaker David Ralston, who has called the measure his top priority for the year. The Blue Ridge Republican reiterated his support Wednesday as a Senate panel wrapped up a series of hearings, and he touted a list of the groups supporting the bill, such as the state chamber of commerce and several health care systems.
WBOC

House Passes Bill Implementing Mental Health Education in Delaware Schools

DOVER, Del.– The House of Representatives passed legislation Tuesday that would institute mental health educational programs in elementary, middle and high schools throughout the state. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, one in five youth are affected by a mental health disorder, and untreated mental illness has...
KFVS12

Illinois bill looks to address mental health professional shortage

QUINCY (WGEM) - Officials at Transitions of Western Illinois said the demand for mental health services has grown since the beginning of the pandemic, but there aren’t enough trained or licensed professionals to deal with it. Senate Bill 3617 seeks to help provide communities with more mental health professionals.
georgiarecorder.com

House bill to create mental health insurance parity hits Senate turbulence

Broad consensus is apparent among state lawmakers that more should be done to ensure health insurance companies are following a federal law requiring behavioral health benefits to be on par with physical coverage. But one high-profile proposal to ramp up enforcement of the 14-year-old federal law is already running into...
