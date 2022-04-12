LISTEN: Former State Representative Kevin Tanner talks Georgia mental health bill

Supporters of a sweeping mental health bill are defending the proposal after it was met with spirited opposition in the Senate this week. The bipartisan bill has the full backing of House Speaker David Ralston, who has called the measure his top priority for the year. The Blue Ridge Republican reiterated his support Wednesday as a Senate panel wrapped up a series of hearings, and he touted a list of the groups supporting the bill, such as the state chamber of commerce and several health care systems.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 20 DAYS AGO