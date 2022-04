Police in Newark’s are asking for the public’s help as they attempt to find carjacker who stole a car left running at gas station in Newark last month. The owner of the car was inside the mini-mart at a Mobil gas station on the 400 block of Frelinghuysen Avenue at about 2:30 a.m. on Feb. 20 when the the theft took place, Newark police said Thursday.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 26 DAYS AGO