Jets’ Prospects Getting NHL Opportunities as Season Winds Down

The Vancouver Canucks have had a rollercoaster of a regular season. It started back in the offseason with a blockbuster trade with the Arizona Coyotes, sending Antoine Roussel, Jay Beagle and Loui Eriksson along with the ninth overall selection in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft (Dylan Guenther), in exchange for Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Conor Garland. After an 8-15-2 start, the Canucks cleared house, relieving former head coach Travis Green and general manager Jim Benning of their duties, and brought in Bruce Boudreau, along with Jim Rutherford, Patrick Allvin, Cammi Granato and Emilie Castonguay. Throw in a trade deadline with rumours swirling about moving the likes of J.T. Miller, Brock Boeser and Garland, and with just eight games to go, Vancouver has a window of opportunity for a postseason berth.

