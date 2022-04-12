Sabres Need to Manage Expectations for Power’s NHL Debut

To begin the mini-series looking at the best value contracts from each position in the NHL, we will kick off by looking at the goaltenders. Though the best goaltenders in the league often earn more, there are a number of goaltenders who are just breaking out or having stellar seasons. The heavily relied upon stats in determining who has great contracts are based on if the goaltender can stop the puck and make the big saves, providing much better value to his team than he is paid to do.

