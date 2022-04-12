ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Multiple people were shot at a NYC subway station, and undetonated devices were found

By The Associated Press
 1 day ago

NEW YORK — Multiple people were shot Tuesday morning at a subway station in Brooklyn, New York, the city fire department said. Fire personnel responding to reports of...

Idaho8.com

Multiple people were wounded in an overnight shooting in Dallas

At least ten people were wounded in an overnight shooting in Dallas early Sunday, according to Dallas Police Department spokesperson Brian Martinez. The Dallas Police Department initially said one person died in the shooting — which occurred in the 5200 block of Botham Jean Boulevard — but updated their statement to say that the individual survived the shooting.
DALLAS, TX
The Independent

Search for missing three-month-old boy continues after teenage girl believed to have been with him is found

Police have updated their Amber Alert for a missing baby in Milwaukee after the teenager they’d believed was with him was found – without the baby.Three-month-old Anthony Crudup Jr is still missing. Police say he was last seen on Wednesday around 12:30am, “possibly with Vonaisha Washington,” a 15-year-old girl who “has no relationship to Anthony.”Later that morning, Milwaukee police said they’d located Vonaisha, but not Anthony. Police now say Vonaisha had nothing to do with the baby’s disappearance.“It was determined she was not involved,” the Milwaukee Police Department told The Independent. “We continue to seek an unknown 15-year-old female with...
Oxygen

Florida Mom, Son And Daughter Found Dead In Car They Were Living In

Police are investigating the suspicious deaths of a 35-year-old transient Florida mother and her two 3-year-old children who were found dead in her vehicle last weekend. The decomposing bodies of Andrea Langhorst and her children, Adam Dryer and Olivia Dryer were found in a vehicle shortly before midnight on Sunday after police were dispatched to an apartment complex at 746 Madelyn Way in Melbourne, Florida to investigate reports of a suspicious vehicle in the area. Upon arrival, Melbourne Police officers found the Florida woman and her two kids deceased inside the vehicle in question.
WFMZ-TV Online

Police: 2 people who were killed in deadly crash in the Poconos were brothers

TOBYHANNA, Pa. - We are learning more about a tragic accident in the Poconos which killed two young brothers. The Monroe County coroner said a 12-year-old boy who went to Pocono Mountain Regional Junior High School was killed. His 20-year-old brother, Victor Liriano, who went to East Stroudsburg University, also died.
iheart.com

Creepy Video Shows Scary Alarms Going Off In NYC Subway Station

Nolan seems to be walking down the platform alone as various alarms are going off in the station and a screen displaying train times glitches. While most people in the comments were questioning how he could be walking around so calmly while that was happening, a few pointed out that this could have something to do with a train that supposedly time travels called SCP-052.
The Independent

Entire Canadian flight crew jailed after reporting stash of cocaine on plane they thought was a bomb

The entire crew of a Canadian charter airline has been detained and imprisoned in the Dominican Republic after they reported a huge stash of cocaine in the plane to police earlier this month. The five crew members of  Pivot Airlines discovered and reported contraband found on the aircraft while grounded at the Punta Cana International airport in the Dominican Republic on 5 April.The Dominican Republic’s National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) said that eight packages – each containing 25 smaller packages of cocaine – totalling 200 kg were located in the aircraft’s control compartments after an in-depth search. The...
The Independent

Man, 54, and woman, 35, who knew each other found dead in tattoo parlour as cops launch investigation

A man, 54, and a woman, 35, who knew each other, have been found dead at a tattoo parlour prompting a police investigation. The bodies were found at the high street shop in Canterbury, Kent, at around 5:20pm on Monday. Police said they weren’t looking for anyone else in connection with the incident. Forensic officers were seen going in and out of the GothInk tattoo parlour on Monday afternoon and several police cars and ambulances were parked up outside the property. One witness told Kent Online: “There are so many police officers. At least eight police vehicles, four ambulances and...
CBS DFW

Dallas Police Say The 10 Young People Shot At Party Venue Were Not Intended Targets

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police confirmed Monday, close to 1,000 people were at a huge party targeted by at least one person with a gun who opened fire on the crowd. Ten people, all between 15 and 21 years old, were shot outside an events center in the 5200 block of Botham Jean Boulevard around 11:50 p.m. Saturday, March 19. Police said someone fired at least 30 rounds, based on the number of shell casings found at the scene. An apparent Spring Break party inside The Space Dallas, drew hundreds of teens and young adults. It’s believed one driver cruised along the front of...
WFAE

MTA official and lifelong Brooklyn resident on attack at subway station

During this morning's rush hour, a gunman on a subway train in Brooklyn set off a smoke canister and then opened fire. At least 16 people were injured. The incident adds to a jump in violent crime in the city - including in the subway system - during this pandemic. Meanwhile, subway ridership remains well below pre-pandemic levels.
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

