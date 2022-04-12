Multiple people were shot at a NYC subway station, and undetonated devices were found

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police confirmed Monday, close to 1,000 people were at a huge party targeted by at least one person with a gun who opened fire on the crowd.
Ten people, all between 15 and 21 years old, were shot outside an events center in the 5200 block of Botham Jean Boulevard around 11:50 p.m. Saturday, March 19.
Police said someone fired at least 30 rounds, based on the number of shell casings found at the scene.
An apparent Spring Break party inside The Space Dallas, drew hundreds of teens and young adults.
It’s believed one driver cruised along the front of...
Comments / 0