Blan MS girls 3rd, boys 4th at Georgetown

GEORGETOWN — Blanchester’s girls were third and the boys fourth Monday at the Georgetown Middle School Invitational track and field meet. The girls had several first-place finishers. The 4×400 relay of Paityn Conley, Kaytlyn Throckmorton, Mackenzie Blankenbeckler and Destinyi Gustin ran 5:13.42. The 4×800 relay of...
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Liberty and Fairmont Senior split the double-header in Clarksburg on Tuesday evening. In the first game, Fairmont Senior took a 3-0 lead to start the game. Liberty ripped off two homers and an RBI single to tie the game up. Both teams put two runs each on the board in the fifth […]
MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - Kayla Stewart, a senior from Marietta high school has officially signed with the University of Mount Union to continue her swimming career at the next level. After a successful tenure as a Marietta Tiger, she will now head to the Purple Raiders to continue her dominance...
The John Glenn girls won all but five events in a Muskingum Valley League triangular with Tri-Valley and West Muskingum on Tuesday evening. Marina Nicolozakes won the 100 (13.3), Jessica Church took the 200 (27.8) and 400 (1:04.4), Becca Spohn was first in the 1,600 (5:58), Kara Fields placed first in the 100 hurdles (15.6), the 4x200 of Abigail Derry, Ava Hoffman, Emma Dolan and Church posted a winning time of 1:54.0, Dolan, Fields, Nicolozakes and Angela Kumler won the 4x400 (4:34.8), Spohn, Laurie Baughman, Kylynn Barr and Grace Lawrence were first in the 4x800 (11:04), Rayna Taylor was first in the high jump (5-1), Brayden Snider cleared 11-6 for first in the pole vault, and Chelsea Sotherden took first in the shot (33-1) and discus (102-1) for the Muskies.
BLACKSVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Clay-Battelle’s Liv Ammons has signed with Waynesburg Women’s Basketball. The CB senior has certainly left her mark as a Cee-Bee, leaving Clay-Battelle as the school’s all-time leading scorer (for both the girl’s and boy’s programs), as well as passing the 1000th point milestone this past season.
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Spartans on parade! The city of Richmond Heights is honoring their basketball team with a parade Wednesday afternoon. The Richmond Heights boys basketball team won their first ever state championship on March 20th in Dayton by defeating Tri-Village 50-29 to take the Division IV title.
Comments / 0