ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

10 people were shot during a mass shooting on a NYC subway train. Authorities located a van they believe was rented by the shooting suspect.

By Rebecca Cohen,Natalie Musumeci,Haven Orecchio-Egresitz,Lauren Frias
Insider
Insider
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yh52e_0f6miIMR00
Law enforcement gather near the entrance to a subway stop in Brooklyn, New York, on Tuesday.

AP Photo/Kevin Hagen

  • Multiple people were shot on a subway train in Brooklyn Tuesday morning, the FDNY said.
  • The FDNY said 10 people were shot and six more were injured in the mass shooting.
  • Police said the shooter donned a gas mask and smoke filled the train before the man opened fire.

Ten people were shot and more than a dozen injured on a New York City subway train in Brooklyn during a rush-hour mass shooting Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The shooting unfolded just before 8:30 a.m. as a Manhattan-bound N train pulled into the 36th Street subway station in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn, authorities said.

The suspect put on a gas mask, opened a canister that filled the train with smoke, and then opened fire inside the car and on the platform, Commissioner Keechant Sewell of the New York City Police Department said during a press briefing outside the train station.

The shooting suspect — described by Sewell as a roughly 5-foot-5-inch Black man with a "heavy build" wearing a green construction vest and a grey hooded sweatshirt — remains at large .

Shortly after 5 p.m. local time, law enforcement located a U-haul cargo van on Kings Highway they believe is connected to the suspect. A law enforcement source told CNN that the NYPD's bomb squad is responding to the scene.

It was not immediately clear if the suspect was inside the vehicle when officers located the U-Haul van.

CNN reported that investigators identified the suspect in the shooting after finding a credit card at the scene that was used to rent the U-Haul van currently under investigation.

Gov. Kathy Hochul of New York, who also spoke at the briefing, called the suspect "dangerous" and asked New Yorkers to remain "vigilant" and "alert."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Oxcwp_0f6miIMR00
Emergency personnel at the entrance to the subway stop in Brooklyn Tuesday.

AP Photo/John Minchillo

Sixteen people were injured in the incident, the New York City Fire Department said. Of the 10 people who were shot, five are in critical but stable condition, FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said.

Other injuries were related to smoke inhalation, shrapnel, and panic.

Victims were taken to NYU Langone Hospital — Brooklyn and NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, the fire department said.

Eight of the victims were taken to NYU Langone, a spokesperson from the hospital told Insider. Their injuries included gunshot wounds and smoke inhalation. All are in stable condition.

The FDNY initially reported finding "several undetonated devices" at the location of the shooting. The NYPD later said there were no active explosive devices at the scene as of 10 a.m. Mayor Eric Adams of New York City said in a video statement that "the suspect in today's attack detonated smoke bombs to cause havoc."

There is no known motive at this time, and the shooting is not being investigated as active terrorism, authorities said.

"We are using every available officer to look for the suspect," an NYPD source told Insider.

The fire department was responding to reports of smoke at the 36th Street station in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn when it found multiple people shot on the platform, the FDNY said.

One witness told the New York Post there were so many rounds fired she "lost count."

"There was, like, lots of them. I don't even know how many," she said.

Another witness, Yav Montano, told CNN he was in the train car when the shooting began.

He said that between the 59th Street and 36th Street stops on the N train, the car filled with smoke about two minutes before getting to the platform and he heard what he thought were fireworks but turned out to be gunshots.

"It seemed like it was planned," Montano said. "As soon as the smoke flared up and engulfed everything, people migrated to the front of the car."

He said one man was able to open one of the doors to move between cars but the second door was locked, so they were stuck in the car.

When the train got to the station, Montano said people ran out of the car. Blood was left behind on the floor of the train car, he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rGn1j_0f6miIMR00
Law enforcement gather near the entrance to a subway stop in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

AP Photo/Kevin Hagen

Kelly Serrano was walking to the subway station Tuesday morning to go to the gym when she saw a crowd of people running from the station down Fourth Avenue, some of them screaming and crying. One of the women, through tears, told Serrano there were many people bleeding in the station, Serrano told Insider as she stood by the police barricade with her 4-year-old son.

"Thank God I didn't go inside," Serrano told Insider. "This is crazy. I take that train every day."

At the scene, helicopters soared overhead as hundreds of law enforcement officers and firefighters flooded the area. About a one-block radius was closed to foot and car traffic through Tuesday afternoon.

The NYPD issued an emergency alert to people near the scene in Brooklyn, telling them to avoid the area between Third Avenue and Fifth Avenue from 20th Street to 40th Street.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MCBgY_0f6miIMR00
The NYPD issued an emergency alert to people nearby the Brooklyn mass shooting Tuesday.

Haven Orecchio

A spokesperson from the New York Department of Education told Insider all schools in the area had occupants sheltering in place .

The Tuesday shooting on the subway train in Brooklyn came amid a massive uptick in crime in the New York City subway system.

Subway crime is up 70% year to date , Insider's Haven Orecchio-Egresitz previously reported.

"It's dangerous," Selma Castro told Insider as she waited for her 17-year-old son outside his school, Sunset Park High School.

"I have to take the train all the time," Castro said, adding that she's scared to take the subway or let her children on it but that they would continue to ride the rails out of necessity.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 6

Tony D
1d ago

Great job by our political leaders.. yeah, let's not change the bail law- and what the Governor did was a joke.. until we go back to policing the city as Mayor Giuliani did, this city is finished..

Reply(1)
2
Johnny bulldog
1d ago

DONT YOU WRY. Our amazing politicians r on top of it. making the city safer day by day

Reply
4
Related
The US Sun

Subway videos show moment bangs heard & riders flee after gunman in gas mask opens fire – as cops say it’s NOT terror

SUBWAY passengers were seen running for their lives from a smoke-filled train as bangs started ringing when a gunman in a gas mask opened fire at a Brooklyn subway station. Video from inside a subway car shows commuters panicking after the shooter let off a smoke bomb and then opened fire - shooting at least 10 in an attack that has left 29 injured in New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WKBN

Who is Frank R. James? Suspect in Brooklyn subway attack

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Frank R. James was upgraded from “person of interest” to “suspect” Wednesday morning in connection with a subway attack in Brooklyn, Mayor Eric Adams said. Police identified James, 62, hours after 10 people were shot and another 13 were injured on an N train in Sunset Park on Tuesday morning. […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Woman slashed in face aboard moving train in Brooklyn, police say

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A woman slashed another on both sides of the face with a knife on a moving subway train in Brooklyn, police said Wednesday. Around 11:30 p.m. on Mar. 16, the suspect approached a 33-year-old woman and slashed her on both sides of the face aboard a moving southbound D train, according […]
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
Rolling Stone

Woman Arrested on Manslaughter Charge After Shoving and Killing Kathleen Hanna’s Singing Coach

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE (3/22): A Long Island woman turned herself in and was arrested on a manslaughter charge in the death of Broadway singing coach Barbara Maier Gustern, NBC New York reports. Lauren Pazienza, 26, turned herself into the NYPD one day after Gustern’s death was classified as a homicide. Authorities had been trying to track down Pazienza for almost two weeks after releasing detailed surveillance footage of her. ** Kathleen Hanna has called on the public to help identify the woman who pushed her singing coach Barbara Maier Gustern on the streets of Manhattan, an “unprovoked,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Video shows man rip hair from victim’s head during assault

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — During a caught-on-video assault, one suspect slapped a fellow A train rider multiple times before ripping some of his hair out. NYPD released footage of the March 19 attack Wednesday. The incident took place about 2:22 p.m., when the suspect approached a 22-year-old man and remarked twice about “carrying pepper […]
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
PIX11

Man slapped woman several times inside Manhattan subway station: NYPD

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man slapped a woman multiple times Monday, eventually taking off with her phone, police said. The 26-year-old victim was on an escalator leading to the Bowling Green station when the man approached her. He then slapped her multiple times before removing her cellphone and fleeing toward the No. 5 train […]
MANHATTAN, NY
BET

Man Charged With Fatally Shooting His Former Girlfriend Outside Of Her Job

A man has been charged with killing his ex-girlfriend over an alleged domestic dispute. According to WABC-TV, Quay-Sean Hines, 30, is accused of fatally shooting his former girlfriend, Amelia Laguerre, 33. On April 2, Nassau County Police claim Laguerre was leaving work in New Hyde Park, New York, Hines “came up behind her, shot at her ten times, strangled her nine times.”
NEW HYDE PARK, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyc Subway#Shooting#New York City Subway#Nypd#Ap Photo#Fdny#Cnn#Ywnreporter
PIX11

Group beats, robs 13-year-old girl outside Bronx deli: NYPD

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A group brutally attacked a 13-year-old girl and stole her shoes and her cellphone outside a Bronx bodega this week, police said Friday. The NYPD released surveillance images of the three suspects, who are believed to be between 16 and 18 years old. According to police, two males and one […]
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Police seek man accused of opening fire on Bronx sidewalk

NEW YORK - The NYPD is looking for a man accused of opening fire on a busy sidewalk in the South Bronx.Police released video of Monday's incident on East 146th Street.Investigators say the suspect fired one shot toward three people following an argument.A couple walking by is seen ducking for cover.Fortunately, no one was hit.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Search on following Brooklyn subway station shooting

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a subway shooting in East New York.Investigators say a 29-year-old man was shot in the chest while waiting on the platform of the Shepherd Avenue station on the A and C lines.The victim was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.According to police, the victim and suspect knew each other.The gunman is still on the loose.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS New York

Police seek suspects in Brooklyn shooting that injured teen

NEW YORK - The NYPD has released new video of a shooting that left a teenager in critical condition in Brooklyn.Police say you can see the 16-year-old boy outside a building in Crown Heights trying to run through a door.It happened Monday night on Sterling Place and Rochester Avenue.Police say a gunman fired one shot, hitting the teen in the chest. The gunman then walks way and takes off with an accomplice.Police are looking for both suspects.The victim is expected to survive.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Voice

Women Looking For Any Excuse To Be Pulled Over By Bergen County Officer Going Viral

Women across North Jersey are apparently willing to get themselves into trouble if it means scoring a date with one of River Edge's newest officers. A photo of Domenic Pizzanelli holding a lost dog on the River Edge PBA Local 201's Facebook page has caught the attention of thousands of women, many threatening to run red lights and rob banks just to chat with the officer.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Insider

Insider

358K+
Followers
25K+
Post
165M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy